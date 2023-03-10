Landlord’s Unpaid Water Bill Leads To Tenant Lawsuit

Local landlord Rick Schwag owes the Town of Lyndon a lot of money.
And it has put the town in a tough spot.
According to town documents, Schwag still owns an apartment building at 427 Main St. in Lyndon and he currently owes the town a water bill totaling $19,716.28.
His last payment to the town was in August of 2021, so the town moved to shut off the water. But the result was a lawsuit against the town by one of Schwag’s tenants.
Caledonia Civil Court
According to court documents, tenant Jeremy Hannan sued the town after the water was twice shut off to the building, saying he needed the water due to “multiple health problems.”
The town turned the water back on after they received a doctor’s note certifying Hannon’s health issues. But the case, filed in April of 2022, is still pending in Caledonia Superior Court and is being handled by Vermont Legal Aid staff attorney Maryellen Griffin.
“Mr. Hannan first received notice of a water shutoff in November 2021,” wrote Attorney Griffin in her complaint. “Mr. Hannan, on his own and later through counsel, spoke with town officials, including Joe Dauphin and to Laurie Willey, and requested that the bill be put in his name…Town officials said that the Town was not willing to follow this statute, because it conflicts with Town ordinance and because they had never done this in the past.”
The water to the building has now been turned back on for several months, according to town officials.
As of Friday afternoon, Landlord Schwag has still not paid the outstanding water bill.
