A landlord-tenant dispute turned violent earlier this year in Waterford.
Frank Harris, 32, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and was released on the condition that he not abuse or harass his landlord identified by police as Juan Aguilera, 59.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. David Upson Jr., police responded on Monday, Jan. 6 at 12:30 p.m. to 6087 Route 18 in Waterford for a report of an altercation between Harris and Aguilera.
Police said Aguilera had blood on his face and mustache and Harris had a scratch on the right side of his nose which was “slightly bleeding,” according to the report.
“Aguilera advised he knocked on Harris’ door to discuss some of the bills that were overdue,” wrote Tpr. Upson in his report. “Aguilera advised Frank became belligerent stating it was Aguilera’s responsibility to pay utilities. Aguilera advised things became heated ‘mutually’ as they got really close to each other. Aguilera advised Frank struck him in the face after which Aguilera advised ‘I then grabbed him in a headlock.’”
Harris confirmed to police that the altercation began after Aguilera knocked on his door about an electric bill that needed to be paid.
But Harris also told police that he was only acting in self defense after Aguilera pushed him.
“Frank advised Aguilera started talking about Frank owing three months of rent which, according to Frank, was not true,” wrote Tpr. Upson. “Frank advised Aguilera pushed him again and punched Frank with his left hand on the right side of his face. Frank advised he responded with ‘punches.’”
If convicted of the charge, Harris faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
