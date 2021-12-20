Landlord, Tenants Support Santa Fund
St. Johnsbury firefighters Brenden Greaves, left, and Andrew Ruggles, accept a check for $500 from Paul Letourneau, from Dolgin Realty, on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, as a donation to the Santa Fund. Steve Dolgin said the money is from the business and the tenants and he challenged other landlords to support the annual Christmastime charity. Today is the delivery day for toys and food provided by the Santa Fund, but donations are accepted year-round. (Photo by Dana Gray)

St. Johnsbury firefighters Brenden Greaves, left, and Andrew Ruggles, accept a check for $500 from Paul Letourneau, from Dolgin Realty, on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, as a donation to the Santa Fund. Steve Dolgin said the money is from the business and the tenants and he challenged other landlords to support the annual Christmastime charity. Today is the delivery day for toys and food provided by the Santa Fund, but donations are accepted year-round.

