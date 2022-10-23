The race to hold the seat in the one-member Orange-2 district boils downs to Republican Zachary Lang and Democrat Monique Priestley.
Voters in the towns of Bradford, Fairlee and West Fairlee will be tasked with picking between the two candidates when filling out their ballots on November 8 in the general election. The seat is currently held by longtime legislator Democrat Sarah Copeland Hanzas, who is running for Secretary of State.
Background
Priestley: “I grew up in Piermont, N.H. until high school and then moved to Bradford, VT. I attended Oxbow High School, started at University of Vermont as a Computer Science/Russian Language double major, but fell in love with web design and transferred to Northern Vermont University - Lyndon where I received an Associate of Science degree in Graphic Design and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Digital Media. I moved to Seattle for 15 months and received a Master of Communication in Digital Media degree from the University of Washington. I worked during graduate school, moved back to Bradford with a remote job for CampusCE Corporation, and bought a house in town. I’ve worked in miscellaneous technical hardware and software jobs since high school, but have continued working for CampusCE, of which I am the Director of Digital on a part-time basis. During COVID I switched from full-time for CampusCE to contract in order to work full-time for the Center for Women & Enterprise as a business recovery counselor. When that 18-month CWE contract was complete, I started working for The Space On Main full-time, a nonprofit community workspace that I started on Main Street in Bradford in 2017.”
Lang: “I am from Bradford, VT and attended Bradford Elementary School, Oxbow High School and River Bend Career & Technical Center. When I graduated in 2013 I was accepted to Vermont Technical College in Randolph for their Fire Science Program, but unfortunately like many Vermonters, I didn’t have the finances to be able to afford the program. I am currently working for three ambulance services as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Upper Valley Ambulance in Fairlee, First Branch Ambulance in Chelsea, and South Royalton Rescue in South Royalton. Between these three services I help cover in total about 14 towns, two of which are in New Hampshire. Although EMS can be stressful, I enjoy the job as it can be very rewarding.”
Why have you chosen to run? What is your political background?
Priestley: “As far back as I can remember I have been a very active volunteer. When I was young, my mom would have us help organize the local food shelf, march in parades she coordinated, and assist with summer reading programs at the local library. Community engagement and organizing skills were fostered at a very young age. I volunteered every chance I got during high school and then when I graduated college, the Bradford Conservation Commission recruited me to help out. From that point on, I have been on a couple dozen projects, town commissions, and nonprofit boards locally, regionally, and statewide. I have also served as a Justice of the Peace and Auditor for the Town of Bradford. My involvement has nearly always been as part of executive teams and progressing from there. Until I started work on The Space On Main, I wouldn’t have said that anything I was doing was particularly political, but I very quickly realized that I’ve always been politically engaged in grassroots efforts, just not in a formal, partisan way. When Sarah Copeland-Hanzas wanted to step up for her Secretary of State run, she asked me to run in her place. While it wasn’t something I was planning on, it feels like a natural progression of the work that I’ve been doing my entire life. All of my various commission and nonprofit work has provided an education on how various systems interact, illuminated gaps that need attention, broadened my network to include doers, advocacy groups, and legislators from Vermont and beyond.”
Lang: “I have chosen to run for the same reason I did two years ago. Vermont needs change in our Legislature, and that is what I want to be. I love our state, and I love our community even more. I want a chance to be the voice of Bradford, Fairlee, and West Fairlee and be sure that they are heard.”
What are three key issues that you would look to address/resolve?
Priestley: “I am very interested in working on the areas that serve as barriers to recruitment, retention, and community prosperity: economic and community development, housing, as well as health and well-being.”
Lang: “My three key issues that I want to address are improving our government’s efficiency, helping support and grow our small businesses and farms, and ensuring that all Vermonter’s will be able to stay warm in the winter at an affordable price.”
What would you like potential voters to know about you? Why do you feel you are the best candidate?
Priestley: “Serving in the legislature would be a new experience, but through service to the Town of Bradford and to many nonprofit boards, I have had years of training in networking, leadership, confrontation, advocacy, community engagement, constituent relations, multi-partisan collaboration, research, and communication. I plan to be a connected, accessible, and dedicated legislator that serves as a conduit between our local towns and state government.”
Lang: “This is a tricky question, I have always had a hard time talking about myself. For those who don’t know me, I am very community based. I have volunteered on our Fire Department and EMS Squad for 10 or 11 years now, and most recently became Bradford’s Health Officer last year. These activities, I believe help show how much I care about our community, which is why I believe I would be the best candidate.”
What, if anything, do you feel needs to be changed from the way things are currently?
Priestley: “People are disengaged and so much of government happens without deep constituent engagement. I want to help people feel engaged in the process and to make government participation more accessible.”
Lang: “I believe one of the biggest changes that needs to happen in our state is the need to move away from being dependent on other states for food and fuel. To do so we have to support and help grow our businesses so that our state not only can be self-sufficient, but become a source for other states so that we can bring money back into Vermont.”
What are the differences between you and your opponent?
Priestley: “I spend all day, every day interacting with the public, connecting them to jobs, apartments and other resources. Everything I do involves a network of partners that are local, regional, statewide, national, and in some cases, international. I understand that legislative work is a complicated system that requires long-term vision, collaboration, and relationship building on all sides of the aisle as well as with the public.”
Lang: “This is another tricky question. My opponent and I are both deeply rooted within our community and want what is best for our friends, family and neighbors. For this I would say the difference would be what we do for our community.”
What do you feel are the most important issues to the people within your district and how would you address them?
Priestley: “Housing is by far the most important issue that has come up. Following that closely are related topics of childcare, workforce, economic development, and conservation. All of these areas are ones that I have worked on for years in different capacities. Aside from ideas that have come up in local work groups, I have been reaching out to current legislators to find out what potential bills are being written for the coming session, and have been networking with economic development colleagues both in Vermont as well as in other states that we might learn from.”
Lang: “One of the most common issues I have come across in my district would be taxes. No one wants to pay taxes, and unfortunately here in Vermont we have become heavily dependent on them to fund our state’s operating costs. That is why if elected in November, I promise to work with colleagues both Republican and across the aisle to work on growing our existing businesses and farms, as well as trying to get more businesses up and running to bring money in, which will ultimately help in reducing taxes. I have been running alongside John Klar who is a candidate for Orange County Senate. He will make a strong partner in making Vermont affordable again.”
Additional comments:
Priestley: “The most fun that I have had with the campaign has been involving local students. When I announced I was running, a number of friends reached out to tell me that their kids were excited. I think I joined student council in third grade and I benefited from a long list of teachers who fostered a love of learning throughout my entire life. Fostering a love of learning is critical. I put a note out to friends as well as on social media asking for students who wanted to help with the campaign to get in touch. As a result I had Gracie (11, Newbury), Micah (9, Bradford), Claire (11, Topsham), and Evelyn (18, Bradford) come door-knocking with me, stand at the polls, march in parades, deliver signs, attend gatherings, ask questions, and document their experience. It was the best decision I could have made. I am so grateful for their help and energy.”
Voters in the three towns can take to the polls on November 8 to cast their votes in the general election for either Priestley or Lang to represent the Orange-2 district.
