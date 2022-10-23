The race to hold the seat in the one-member Orange-2 district boils downs to Republican Zachary Lang and Democrat Monique Priestley.

Voters in the towns of Bradford, Fairlee and West Fairlee will be tasked with picking between the two candidates when filling out their ballots on November 8 in the general election. The seat is currently held by longtime legislator Democrat Sarah Copeland Hanzas, who is running for Secretary of State.

