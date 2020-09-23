Large Leak Spills Sewage Into Lake Memphremagog

Newport City public works crews tackle a major sewer leak on Main Street Wednesday between the intersections of Third Street and Lake Road. (Photo by Scott Wheeler/Vermont's Northland Journal)

NEWPORT CITY — Between 100,000 and 500,000 gallons of untreated sewage have spilled into Lake Memphremagog near Main Street and Lake Road.

The smell of sewage led maintenance crews to discover the leak late Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near the pull off next to the Built By Newport driveway, west of the intersection with Third Street, City Manager Laura Dolgin said Wednesday afternoon.

