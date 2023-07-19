featured Large Police Presence Staging On Elm Street In St. Johnsbury Staff Report Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email State Police and St. Johnsbury Police stage on Elm Street in St. Johnsbury around noon Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Photo By Dana Gray) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This story will be updated.A large contingent of police, including State Police troopers in tactical gear, were staging on Elm Street in St. Johnsbury shortly before noon.There were at least seven State Police cruisers, a tactical response vehicle, and three St. Johnsbury Police cruisers in the area between St. Johnsbury House of Pizza and the baseball fields. One person appears to have been taken into custody from within an apartment building with additional police still inside.More details will be reported as they become available. More from this section Littleton:OSHA Fines Rotobec $62K For Alleged Health, Safety Violations +8 Town Band Performs Heritage Center Concert Suspect Charged With Breaking Into House On St. Mary Street Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Worth A Look... How Americans view savings in 2023 How to save with car insurance discounts +11 Top 10 highest-paid sports announcers +16 15 US airports getting major renovations—and tips for navigating them +6 5 statistics on wasteful health spending +31 National Eggs, strawberries, and other groceries that dropped in price in June +36 National Tomatoes, orange juice, and other groceries that rose in price in June +11 10 states where new businesses are most likely to turn into employers +5 National These 25 states have seen the biggest increase in fatal auto collisions in the US +2 Climbing the income ladder: How taxes impact different salaries +4 America's safest suburbs +51 Best places to live for people who love the outdoors +11 10 of the biggest upsets in FIFA Women's World Cup history +11 10 best NFL teams against the spread in the past decade +4 'Quick quitting': A closer look at the growing trend in the job market +26 National A timeline of the Civil War +50 States with the highest incidence of STIs National A dozen cities set youth curfews this year, even though they don't reduce crime +11 Depression is not an inherent part of aging: Here are 10 of the most common signs in older adults +3 States with the lowest tax burden on small businesses +52 National States with the most single-parent households +51 States with the worst highways +5 Here's how over-the-counter birth control could disrupt limited access to contraception +2 Most livable small cities in the US +3 Where basic medical care costs the most +11 Entertainment 10 TV shows that capture the challenges (and rewards) of running a small business +52 States where employer costs for workers' comp have decreased the most +21 Entertainment 20 infamous band feuds from the '60s and '70s +4 National How long does it take to charge an electric car? +26 What these 25 types of body aches and pains could mean +4 'Wall Street South': A NYC-Miami move can save you up to $200K +11 Coffee culture by the numbers as of 2023 +3 Entertainment George Clooney champions a Los Angeles high school pipeline to Hollywood jobs +56 Every new dog breed recognized in the 21st century +2 How much does it cost to charge an electric car? +31 States with the highest SAT scores +11 National How the AP program expanded to 7 in 10 high schools in the US +4 3 charts that show why car prices are still near record highs +51 Record rainfall in every state +53 19 states lack laws preventing housing discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity +26 States with the shortest lifespans +2 How to avoid home improvement scams +26 States where people live the longest +7 National What speed limit zones are the most likely to see fatalities? +2 How to manage your mental health while navigating the housing market +11 Entertainment The numbers behind the top 10 most in-demand concerts of the summer +12 National College students outnumber other residents in these towns +5 How buprenorphine helps the body overcome opioid addiction +6 Demand for cybersecurity analysts is growing twice as fast as the workforce +2 Is a rental property a good investment in 2023? Everything to know Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Special Collections The Caledonian-Record's Special Sections Littleton Record Business Recognition 2023 2022 Year In Review Salute To First Responders Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Real Estate Transactions Single family residence sells for $345,000 in Brunswick Duplex in Newport sells for $175,000 Detached house sells for $259,000 in Lyndonville Single-family residence sells in Newport for $210,000 Sale closed in Sutton: $80,000 for a manufactured home Single family residence sells in Island Pond for $395,000 Sale closed in Derby Line: $369,000 for a three-bedroom home Triplex in Saint Johnsbury sells for $145,000 Single-family residence in Saint Johnsbury sells for $225,000 Single family residence sells for $268,500 in Irasburg Sale closed in Saint Johnsbury: $295,000 for a two-bedroom home Single-family residence sells for $320,000 in Saint Johnsbury Single-family house sells in Irasburg for $423,000 Single family residence sells for $340,000 in Derby Single-family house in Saint Johnsbury sells for $515,000 Single family residence sells in Saint Johnsbury for $335,000 How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Northeast Kingdom the week of July 10? How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in North Country the week of July 10? Northeast Kingdom: See how much real estate prices decreased the week of July 10 What was the increase in real estate prices in North Country the week of July 10?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.