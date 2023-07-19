Large Police Presence Staging On Elm Street In St. Johnsbury

State Police and St. Johnsbury Police stage on Elm Street in St. Johnsbury around noon Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Photo By Dana Gray)

This story will be updated.

A large contingent of police, including State Police troopers in tactical gear, were staging on Elm Street in St. Johnsbury shortly before noon.

0
0
0
0
1

Load comments