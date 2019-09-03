A large police response was conducted Friday for a report of a missing child that was eventually found safe.
According to a press release, on Friday members of the Vermont State Police, Newport Police Department, and Orleans County Sheriff’s Department all responded to Barton for a report of missing 6-year-old child that suffers from down syndrome and autism. A search of the immediate area was started and the child was located safely in a neighbor’s house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.