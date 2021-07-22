LITTLETON — After securing the financing, the residential development planned for the former Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. property at 24 Beacon Street is moving along, ahead of schedule, with the first units planned to be ready for occupancy in the spring.
“We are definitely on point,” developer Al Croteau, of Derry, said at the site on Thursday.
The project, originally called the Beacon Street Apartments, has also undergone a name change.
It is now called the Rail Trail Village, reflecting the recreational rail-trail that extends beside the property line in back.
In April, Croteau, the principal owner in a five-person ownership team, received a construction loan from Service Credit Union for what will be a roughly $15 million investment in Littleton.
The loan closed on April 29, after a challenging five-month process, he said.
“Once that was secured, I had people already set up hit the ground running,” said Croteau. “We started doing the demolition and here we are. There’s no walls left in the place, beyond some exterior stuff we have to remove. The wall demo is complete, and the piping demo and electrical demo is probably 50 percent completed or more. I’d say we probably have a couple of weeks left … We were ready to really go forward, and we did.”
Planned are 120 to 125 upscale studio and one-bedroom apartments on five stories, with a total of 330 new matching windows of different sizes and the top apartments offering views of downtown.
In coming to know the property, Croteau said there are nine buildings in one, additions that were constructed over decades since the early 20th century.
Croteau and his crew broke up the property into eight zones, with Zone 7 the near-term focus.
For the first phase, 23 apartments will go up at that zone, near the former Hitchiner office area facing Beacon Street, and they’ll be ready by the spring of 2022, with new paving, grading, and landscaping and a separation from the work that will come afterward so everyone has a good experience, he said.
Croteau is working with his son, Kyle, and son-in-law, Bill.
All of the owners (the others are Kyle Croteau, Bill Marsden, Rob Denise, and Dave Pallaria) have their sons working with them, making for a great experience, he said.
“I love it,” said Croteau, who came out of retirement after seeing the opportunity in Littleton. “I don’t know how many people get to do that.”
The principals are all licensed tradesmen, each with their own specialty, from carpentry to electrician, and they are able to do a lot of the work themselves, thereby largely avoiding the need for outsourced contractors that can charge high hourly fees.
They will have to bring in some outside help for some jobs, including the installation of the sprinkler system.
Croteau expects all of the 120 to 125 units to be ready for occupancy by the summer of 2023, if not sooner.
“I feel very confident that we will have that done very easily,” he said. “Two years from today, we feel the residential component of this is going to be done.”
Up next will be the commercial component, which they will advance as they complete the rest of the apartment units.
“During that phase we want to either go back to the town for a variance or put it in for a town vote that this can be zoned commercial,” said Croteau. “It makes no sense to have this industrial zoned.”
After listening to some people in town, he said the likely plan is to go for the town vote to get the commercial zone.
And as the construction on the apartment units advances, the hope is that those on the commercial side see the potential in setting up in the first floor, 40,000 square feet that can’t be turned into apartments, and another 3,700 square feet of prime real estate in front of that, said Croteau.
“When this whole place gets rid of that manufacturing look, it’s going to draw so much attention and we’re hoping somebody comes along and wants a good chunk of that commercial space here,” he said. “We would love to see a restaurant, a brewery, a coffee shop, whatever the town needs, something that is another amenity for the tenants, and for the town.”
The goal had been to put heated storage for tenants on the ground-floor space, and that could still be the plan if no one viable comes along for commercial use, he said.
“This is the unknown, but I’m hoping once this starts developing someone will come along,” said Croteau. “We’re trying to get someone on the commercial side to come our way.”
A retail piece, too, could be part of the commercial plan.
The property sits on a total of 16 acres with a total parking area out front that will have nearly 300 spaces
In February, the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment granted Croteau a variance to allow a multi-family dwelling in an industrial zone and another variance to allow more than 12 multi-family dwellings with amenities in an industrial zone.
With the big work now underway, a typical workday will see Croteau, who wears a wrist odometer, and his fellow crew members clocking six to 10 miles around the property on their feet.
They also have a motor scooter available to get any rider quickly around the outside the property and the expansive ground floor of the building.
This week, Croteau and crew were 60 feet up in the air on scaffolding and replacing beams.
They have the freight elevator working again (an elevator he said is in great shape, with the major components only seven years old) and they plan to convert it to a passenger elevator for tenants after the work is completed.
The rear exterior of the apartment building will feature a paved walking path and landscaping.
Among those they work with are Varney and Smith Lumber, of Littleton; Blue Foam Insulation, of North Woodstock; Scofield Septic, of Lisbon; Cornerstone Decorative Painting, of Woodstock; Universal Windows Direct, of Manchester; MCNE Masons, of North Haverhill; Arrow Central, of Littleton; and RME Excavation, owned by his Littleton neighbor, Rod Marvin.
“The contractors we’ve been working with up here are just phenomenal,” said Croteau. “Littleton Water and Light and the public works department have been great to work with. Everybody is making our job much easier than we anticipated. That’s why we’re going a lot faster.”
