Firefighters turned out in numbers for a reported fire at Lakeway Elementary School in Littleton, N.H., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. First arriving crews found a small fire in an administrative office that was quickly contained. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
