Large Senior Living Community Proposed For Littleton

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A large senior living and nursing facility is being proposed for three parcels along St. Johnsbury Road. The project goes to a hearing Tuesday before the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment. (Courtesy graphic)
A senior living community that includes multi-family dwellings, independent living, assisted living, and memory care units as well as a medical facility is being proposed for 1262 St. Johnsbury Road.
The application for Granite Senior Services LLC Senor Living Community, submitted Feb. 11 by Colebrook contractor and Balsams co-owner Dan Hebert, goes to a site visit on Saturday followed by a public hearing on Tuesday before the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment, which will hear a requested special exception to build a nursing home and elderly congregate care facility in a rural zone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.