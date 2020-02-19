Large Senior Living Community Proposed For Littleton

A large senior living and nursing facility is being proposed for three parcels along St. Johnsbury Road. The project goes to a hearing Tuesday before the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment. (Courtesy graphic)

A senior living community that includes multi-family dwellings, independent living, assisted living, and memory care units as well as a medical facility is being proposed for 1262 St. Johnsbury Road.

The application for Granite Senior Services LLC Senor Living Community, submitted Feb. 11 by Colebrook contractor and Balsams co-owner Dan Hebert, goes to a site visit on Saturday followed by a public hearing on Tuesday before the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment, which will hear a requested special exception to build a nursing home and elderly congregate care facility in a rural zone.

