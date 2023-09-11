ST. JOHNSBURY — A large Vermont State Police force, including members of the Tactical Services Unit, located and arrested a fugitive from New Hampshire in the Mt. Pleasant Trailer Park on Monday morning.

It was about 6 a.m. when the VSP units converged on 536 Avenue A in the mobile home park off New Boston Road. Joining members of the TCU were members of the Bomb Squad, the Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program.

