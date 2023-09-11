ST. JOHNSBURY — A large Vermont State Police force, including members of the Tactical Services Unit, located and arrested a fugitive from New Hampshire in the Mt. Pleasant Trailer Park on Monday morning.
It was about 6 a.m. when the VSP units converged on 536 Avenue A in the mobile home park off New Boston Road. Joining members of the TCU were members of the Bomb Squad, the Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program.
The large show of force got the attention of neighbors and met no resistance from the man inside the mobile home they were there to apprehend, Jamie Woodman, age 43.
Woodman was wanted as a fugitive from New Hampshire for alleged crimes of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and threatening with a deadly weapon. He gave no resistance to police when taken into custody Monday morning, according to Det. Sgt. Lyle Decker.
Also arrested at the mobile home residence was Ryann Cram, 32, accused of stealing a purse from Deborah Goyet in the cereal aisle at Price Chopper in St. Johnsbury last month. Woodman is also tied to that crime as being involved in the getaway from the store parking lot.
Police in Littleton, N.H., have been looking for Woodman since June 18, when he allegedly brandished a knife, cut another person, and threatened to kill them during an altercation on Maple Street in Littleton. In their search efforts, officers sought the public’s help with a “DO NOT APPROACH” warning if he was seen.
The day after the alleged crime, police returned to the Parker Village apartment for a follow-up investigation, and Woodman reportedly ran out of the back of the apartment.
Littleton Police searched the area for six hours with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police and NHSP’s K-9 Unit, Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, Bethlehem Police, Carroll Police, and Whitefield Police, but Woodman was not found.
Until Monday.
Littleton Police issued a statement Monday afternoon to announce Woodman’s capture and to express appreciation for the officials involved in bringing him to justice.
“The Littleton Police Department would like to thank The Vermont State Police and the United States Marshal Service from the districts of New Hampshire and Vermont for their assistance in the apprehension of Woodman,” the statement notes.
Police did not report how they came to locate Woodman in a St. Johnsbury mobile home, but their numbers and equipment, including the tactical unit’s armored response vehicle, indicated an assurance they had found him.
Mt. Pleasant Trailer Park neighbor Sorcha Johnston-McWilliams said she heard police yell for the mobile home occupants to exit with their hands up.
She said she wasn’t awake when the police vehicles started rolling in. When she woke about 20 minutes after their arrival, the area was filled with vehicles and law enforcement personnel.
Johnston-McWilliams, who said she didn’t spend too much time watching the police response as she was busy trying to distract her 10-year-old child, said “unfortunately, living next door I have a front-row seat to everything that goes on.”
She said last night, she called the police to report three gunshots coming from the area.
State police did not report any gunshots related to their response at 536 Avenue A, and Det. Sgt. Decker stated that he wasn’t aware of any firearms found when Woodman was arrested. He said there were “certainly lots of knives.”
Goyet, the victim of the larceny at Price Chopper, said on Monday afternoon that she hadn’t heard that the alleged perpetrators of the crime had been caught.
She said she was in the cereal aisle on Aug. 23 when a woman took her purse and ran. “She just ripped the purse off my hand and she pushed me,” said Goyet, age 56, of Lyndon.
She said she got up and gave chase, but the woman got into a vehicle and took off. “I could hear her yelling ‘drive, drive, drive,’” recalled Goyet.
Among the items inside the purse that was stolen were a couple of credit cards in Goyet’s husband’s name, which Goyet said Cram used twice, once to get $103 in cash and another to get $100.
Goyet said the experience upset her to the point that she stopped going to Price Chopper for a couple of weeks, and the times she has gone there since have been with a friend or family member.
Cram is facing a felony charge of grand larceny and charges of larceny from a person and false pretenses for the alleged credit card use. She was cited to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 2.
Woodman is being held in jail and is expected to be extradited to New Hampshire where he will be prosecuted for the alleged Littleton crimes before he faces the Vermont charges.
