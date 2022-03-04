Larger Welfare Population Changing Nature Of Police, EMS Calls

LITTLETON — Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Littleton’s welfare budget has ballooned tenfold, from $25,000 a year to nearly $250,000.
Unlike some other states, New Hampshire law requires municipalities to provide lodging and services to anyone visiting the town office who makes the request. The town of Littleton will put up those in need in local motels.
While the high demand has increased Littleton’s welfare budget, it has also changed the nature of calls coming into town’s police and emergency medical services personnel, who are challenged as they serve a new population, some with high needs, and work to connect them to the services that they need, but that are sometimes lacking.
Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Chad Miller, who has spent two decades and the fire service and EMS, described the change, which seems to have happened overnight.
“In 20 years, I’d probably written ‘homeless’ as an address three or four times,” he said. “Over the last year or year and a half, I can’t tell you how many times we’ve done that.”
For some of the people in need, LFR has done 20 or 30 transports.
“They are not plugged into the health care system so if they do have chronic health care needs they are obviously not attending to them, so we and the ED [hospital emergency department] becomes their primary care,” said Miller.
The town’s newer population (exact numbers could not be determined Friday) is accounting for a greater number of calls.
“It’s a pretty big impact,” said Miller. “Littleton seems to be becoming a bit more of a hub for welfare recipients. Surrounding communities don’t have the facilities, the hotels and motels, to put some of these people up and they tend to come here. It’s really exploded this past year. I can think of six or seven people that I’ve dealt with who got off a bus in Littleton and have nothing here. They have a bag, they have $1.50 in their pocket.”
Some have called 9-1-1 because they found themselves cold during winter, he said.
“In these cases, it’s usually somebody from a different town who ends up here,” said Miller. “And they’re not necessarily looking for Littleton’s welfare assistance because they are already on another community’s, but it’s easy for those other communities to ship a person just a few towns away.”
One person called after he felt he had part of his hearing aid stuck in his ear, said Miller.
“Some have high social needs, but don’t have a social support system,” he said. “We show up and try to figure out what’s going on.”
Sometimes LFR responders will call Littleton police, who have often dealt with the same person many more times, said Miller.
“It seems a lot more often than ever before, the police officers end up being more like social workers, trying to get them connected to mental health services or homeless shelters,” he said. “Why somebody thought it was a good idea for them to come up here is beyond all of us because we don’t have a lot of those support systems here. It didn’t seem to happen with nearly the frequency that it seems to be happening these days.”
The drug and opioid epidemic, which for many years had largely been a big city problem, was a surprise when it hit in northern New Hampshire, and it also happened seemingly overnight, he said.
With the anti-overdose drug Narcan readily available for home use, the number of overdose calls have dropped recently for at least a little bit of a reprieve, said Miller.
“But filling in the gap on the other end are displaced persons and homeless persons,” he said. “It’s tough to get them into services and it doesn’t quite fit the model of law enforcement/EMS and we are trying to adapt to that. Pretty much we show up and bring you to the hospital and that’s what we do.”
The difficulty is bringing someone out of the elements who’s just cold is they will be back on the street again because they don’t have a medical issue, and LFR crews will be called out once more, said Miller.
“We had people sleeping under a bridge,” he said. “One guy slept on a park bench at town hall one night because he wasn’t really happy with the services he received. This is usually a city problem and not something we have dealt with in small-town New Hampshire.”
Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Littleton Select Board, said the work by first responders is not easy.
“We are very proud of our EMS and fire service team and their work with the police department and have a lot of faith in them handling those situations and the needs,” she said.
