Las Vegas Feds Move To Hold Danville Murder-For-Hire Suspect

Federal prosecutors in Nevada have asked the court to detain one of the suspects in the alleged Danville murder-for-hire case.
Las Vegas resident Berk Eratay, 35, has been charged in U.S. District Court in Vermont for allegedly being involved in the kidnapping and roadside murder of Danville resident Greg Davis four years ago.
Eratay was arrested and held behind bars in his home state this week as a federal detainee. He appeared before Nevada Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach on Thursday where the government requested that Eratay continue to be held pending trial.
The defense then asked for a postponement of the detention hearing which was granted by Judge Ferenbach.
“Defendant is remanded to custody pending Detention Hearing,” reads the minutes of the hearing according to documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record.
Eratay’s detention hearing is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 31, at 2 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.
Eratay and Los Angeles, Calif. resident Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, were both indicted by a grand jury on May 19 on a federal “racketeering - murder” charge for allegedly conspiring together and with others to kill Davis, 49.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.