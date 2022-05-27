Las Vegas Feds Move To Hold Danville Murder-For-Hire Suspect

Federal prosecutors in Nevada have asked the court to detain one of the suspects in the alleged Danville murder-for-hire case.

Las Vegas resident Berk Eratay, 35, has been charged in U.S. District Court in Vermont for allegedly being involved in the kidnapping and roadside murder of Danville resident Greg Davis four years ago.

Eratay was arrested and held behind bars in his home state this week as a federal detainee. He appeared before Nevada Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach on Thursday where the government requested that Eratay continue to be held pending trial.

The defense then asked for a postponement of the detention hearing which was granted by Judge Ferenbach.

“Defendant is remanded to custody pending Detention Hearing,” reads the minutes of the hearing according to documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record.

Eratay’s detention hearing is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 31, at 2 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

Eratay and Los Angeles, Calif. resident Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, were both indicted by a grand jury on May 19 on a federal “racketeering - murder” charge for allegedly conspiring together and with others to kill Davis, 49.

