Las Vegas Man Pleads Not Guilty To Kidnapping In Fatal Shooting

BURLINGTON – A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Wednesday to a federal kidnapping charge involving a Northeast Kingdom man later found shot to death four years ago.
Aron L. Ethridge, 42, is the second man indicted in connection with the abduction of Gregory Davis, 49, from his Danville home and his subsequent fatal shooting, court records show.
He is charged with conspiring between October 2017 and January 2018 with Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Col. and others known and unknown to the grand jury in the kidnapping case.
Banks, while dressed in U.S. Marshal apparel and displaying police gear, arrived at the Davis residence at 884 Hawkins Road in Danville about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 6, 2018, records show. Melissa Davis reported that the “marshal” said he had an arrest warrant for her husband for a racketeering charge in Virginia, records show. Gregory Davis came out of the first-floor bedroom and apparently left voluntarily in handcuffs with Banks on that Saturday night.
It was unclear if Davis asked to see the arrest warrant or asked why only one marshal was present when the Marshal Service uses two or more deputies in executing fugitive warrants.
Banks, while impersonating a U.S. Marshal, later fired multiple shots into Davis in the head and torso, federal court records show.
Vermont State Police said Davis — still in handcuffs — was found about 4:30 p.m. the next day by a passer-by in a snowbank off the side of Peacham Road in Barnet.
The indictment said Banks called Ethridge on Jan. 7, 2018 “to inform him that Davis has been successfully kidnapped and murdered.” No further details about Ethridge were provided in the indictment.
The kidnap charge alleges the unlawful confinement may have been “for reward and otherwise.”
It was unclear who, when and how Ethridge was arrested, or if he had surrendered – and nobody was talking. No arrest warrant has been filed with the court. Ethridge was booked into the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans at 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
After the hearing, FBI spokesperson Sarah Ruane said a bureau policy – that she did not identify — prohibited her from acknowledging any details about public arrests. She referred questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf, who handled the court arraignment, declined comment.
The public information officer for U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest of Shelburne was unavailable Wednesday. Another office spokesman said Kerest would not return media phone calls. The office which has an inconsistent policy about issuing news releases, did not provide one for the Ethridge case.
The U.S. Marshals Service brought Ethridge on Wednesday into a fifth-floor courtroom on Elmwood Avenue with his hands cuffed behind him for the brief arraignment. FBI Special Agent Patrick Hanna, who is the bureau’s lead investigator in the case, was among those sitting in the courtroom.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford noted the prosecution was asking for up to 3 days before the court hears arguments over the government’s request to have Ethridge detained pending trial. Crawford ordered Ethridge held until a hearing on Monday afternoon.
In an unusual move, Crawford never asked the standard question of the prosecution at arraignments about how much information the government had collected in the investigation and would need to turn over to the defense. The answer by prosecutors is used by the defense as the basis for asking for time to file pre-trial motions. The defense will normally ask for 30, 60 or 90 days depending on the volume of evidence.
Crawford just asked defense lawyer Mark Kaplan directly how much time he needed for the first round of pre-trial motions. Kaplan requested 90 days, but never explained why he might need 3 months – which will not count toward the Federal Speedy Trial Act.
Crawford said the motions are due by July 19.
Meanwhile it remains unclear when Banks, the co-defendant, will arrive back in Vermont. He was arrested earlier this month while working at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming by a joint task force that included Vermont State Police.
During an April 12th hearing in Wyoming, U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankon ordered Banks delivered by the U.S. Marshals Service to Vermont.
Davis was from Engelwood, N.J. and spent much of his life in New Jersey. He had worked for an environmental cleaning company and had moved his wife, Melissa, and six young children to Vermont about two years before the fatal shooting.
The couple had homeschooled their children neighbors reported at the time. The family attended the Concord Community Church on Main Street.
Melissa Davis, who was married for 14 years to the victim, and their 12-year-old son helped provide information to state and federal authorities. Authorities said they were told Davis and the “marshal” departed from the house in a four-door vehicle with red and blue lights.
Then-Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa Warren, now a judge, sought a sealing order from Judge Thomas Devine, for search warrants and other documents obtained in the case. State police did say it was not a random incident.
The Vermont State Police never placed the Davis case on its list of unsolved homicide cases posted to the department’s website seeking help from the public in solving the case.
