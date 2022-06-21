Another suspect in the Danville murder-for-hire case is being moved from a Nevada jail cell to a Vermont jail cell.
Las Vegas resident Berk Eratay, 35, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a racketeering and murder charge in U.S. District Court in May.
Eratay is currently in federal detention in Nevada after being accused of conspiring with others to kill former Hawkins Road resident Greg Davis, 49, in 2018.
But Nevada’s U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach recently ordered Eratay to be transported to the charging district of Vermont.
U.S. District Court
“The United States marshal must transport the defendant, together with a copy of this order, to the charging district and deliver the defendant to the United States marshal for that district,” reads the order issued by Judge Ferenbach on June 17.
Eratay will be represented in Vermont by defense Attorney Robert W. Katims of Burlington.
According to court documents, Eratay was born in Istanbul, Turkey and has dual citizenship.
Eratay moved to Las Vegas in 2012, was married in 2014 and divorced in 2019. His prior employment includes IT work and website design. He has no prior criminal record. Eratay also owns and operates several technology companies and is co-owner of a Las Vegas restaurant called “Pizza Place.”
“Just prior to his arrest, Mr. Eratay and I were working on a program for eating type contests in Las Vegas to broadcast on Youtube,” said Eratay’s business partner, Halis Kaya, in federal court documents.
“Mr. Eratay is a loving and supportive friend,” said Kaya. “I have never seen him be violent with anyone in any way. He is always respectful and calm. I am very blessed to have Mr. Eratay as my friend and business partner…Mr. Eratay also has other friends in Las Vegas, including members of the Turkish community.”
One of Eratay’s co-defendants, Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, California, is also from Turkey. Gumrukcu’s brother, Murat Gumrukcu - who lives in Turkey - is also named in court documents.
Eratay told investigators that the Gumrukcu brothers are family friends of his from Turkey and that he had done IT work for companies involving Serhat Gumrukcu, including the LA-based Enochian Biosciences. Eratay also told investigators that Serhat Gumrukcu gave him $100,000 in Enochian stock.
Serhat Gumrukcu remains in federal detention in California. Murat Gumrukcu has not been charged with a crime.
When Eratay arrives in Vermont he will join the alleged hit-man in the case in the Vermont prison system.
Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, has been accused by the government of kidnapping Davis from his Danville home and then killing him on the side of the road in Barnet.
Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, Nevada, has also been indicted on a felony kidnapping charge in connection with the murder of Davis. But while Ethridge was transported to Vermont after being charged, he no longer appears to be held in federal detention in the Vermont prison system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.