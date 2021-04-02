Last Chance To Sway Select Board On Controversial Floodwater Issue

It may be the most controversial and least understood issue in Lyndon history.
Revision of the town’s floodwater bylaws has descended into an ongoing and heated debate about future business development versus future protection from flooding.
On Monday, all three members of the Lyndon select board expressed frustration and disappointment about the tone of the discussion which has included personal attacks and “disharmony in our community,” according to select board member Nancy Blankenship.
But on Wednesday, April 14th, at 6:00 pm., Lyndon residents can weigh in on the proposed bylaw updates in front of the select board as it prepares to make the final decision on whether to adopt the changes or not.
The meeting will be held by Zoom.
According to a public notice issued by the town, the bylaw revisions will provide more flexibility to property owners within the town’s existing Special Flood Hazard areas and river corridors while maintaining full compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program.
“Thus allowing Lyndon property owners to continue to obtain flood insurance through this federal program,” reads the town’s notice. “These revised bylaws will continue to allow Lyndon to participate in the Vermont Emergency Relief and Assistance Fund at the highest reimbursement rate available.”
But there are many who are not comfortable with the proposed bylaw update as it is currently written including retired Lyndon businesswoman Pauline Harris.
“I am very concerned because I’m pretty sure that the current language is not going to protect people who could be at risk - from development that could increase flooding,” said Harris. “I would want people to develop but there just needs to be something that gives some guidance as to how to address the impact to others. And I don’t believe the language does that and once that impact is there - you can’t undo it.”
If the board adopts the proposed bylaw updates, the new rules will affect all lands within the Town of Lyndon.
The proposed revisions include changes to several sections of the floodwater bylaws including zoning districts, objectives and regulations, flood hazard regulations and administration and enforcement of the rules.
The April 14 meeting Zoom link and copies of the proposed revisions will be available by April 5th at the Lyndon Town Clerk’s office, as well as online at http://www.lyndonvt.org/.
