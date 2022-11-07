With a slice of pizza in one hand and a banner bearing his name in the other, Joe Benning stands just off Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, seeking last minute exposure for his campaign for the position of lieutenant governor. Benning joined Gov. Phil Scott in a 14-county campaign swing on Monday. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Gov. Phil Scott, center, kneeling, is surrounded by sign-holding supporters of his re-election bid in a pull-off area on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury across the road from Saint J Subaru on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The governor and lieutenant governor candidate Joe Benning were together throughout the day for a 14-county tour seeking support in the Tuesday election. (Photo by Dana Gray)
With a slice of pizza in one hand and a banner bearing his name in the other, Joe Benning stands just off Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, seeking last minute exposure for his campaign for the position of lieutenant governor. Benning joined Gov. Phil Scott in a 14-county campaign swing on Monday.
