LITTLETON — On Sunday, there were cars, cars and more cars, a long queue of them, lined up along the shoulder of St. Johnsbury Road.
For the second time in a month, representatives of Littleton Regional Healthcare received a last-minute call from state officials informing them that the state had extra vaccine doses about to expire and would the hospital be able to take them.
Delivered to LRH were just over 1,000 unanticipated doses of the Pfizer vaccine nearing their expiration date.
Vaccinated with the first of their two-shot dose after a nine-hour drive-up clinic were 1,170 residents.
It was another massive effort, this one involving more than 40 LRH staff members snapping into action to reach out to residents beginning on Friday evening and administering the vaccines for those in Phase 1b on Sunday.
“We had a great weekend,” Koren Superchi, vice-president of LRH’s patient care services, said Monday. “The state notified us on Friday afternoon, about 1 or 1:30, that they had some doses from clinics in the southern part of the state that hadn’t been used.”
The hospital said yes, with the thought that it would be able to vaccinate the 500 people who previously had scheduling issues and involuntarily canceled appointments through the glitch in the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).
“Our first goal was to get those patients who had been impacted by that done and we could clean this up,” she said.
They received a mass email informing them of the clinic being set up for Sunday that also asked them if they have a qualifying spouse or family member.
(Phase 1b includes those 65 or older or those under 65 who have a qualifying medical condition that puts them at risk of serious COVID-19 complications).
“On Saturday evening, the state contacted us again and said there were additional doses they could get to us if we were willing to take them,” said Superchi. “We said yes, and put out additional messaging to our patients in the community and said if you had an appointment in March or the end of April you can get the vaccine now. A lot of people were really happy about that.”
The clinic began at 7 a.m. Sunday, had 740 doses administered by noontime, and wrapped up at 5 p.m. with 1,170 doses.
In addition to the unanticipated vaccines from the state, LRH had some extras doses of its own.
Along with some residents under 65 with medical conditions, a few residents who qualified for Phase 1a, but were unable to secure an appointment or had an appointment at a later date, were able to get inoculated this weekend.
Making calls of her own to residents about the Sunday clinic was state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, who contacted veterans and her constituents, and who received a COVID shot of her own.
“The people in charge of it did a great job,” said Massimilla. “It was well run. Kudos to everyone.”
Since the 1b clinics began on Jan. 29, LRH, which submits weekly vaccine reports to the New Hampshire Department Health and Human Services, has administered more than 3,000 doses.
As Phase 1b nears an expected completion date at the end of March, Superchi wanted to clear up what had been a source of voiced frustration from some patients.
“We did have some patients who didn’t qualify in 1b yesterday and wanted doses and were upset that people from outside of the North Country were being vaccinated,” she said.
Under the statewide vaccine roll-out, however, LRH provides vaccines for New Hampshire residents wherever they live, and if someone chose to drive to Littleton from Manchester, for instance, they were not turned away if they met state residency requirements and 1b eligibility, said Superchi.
Patients can pick where they want to go, and some North Country patients drove to Londonderry, Lebanon, or other places in southern New Hampshire to receive the first of their two-shot vaccine, she said.
“It goes both ways, and patients can pick where they want to go,” said Superchi.
Some LRH patients vaccinated in other parts of the state are now returning to LRH to get their second dose.
Those residents vaccinated on Sunday were given appointments for March 21 at LRH to receive their second shot.
“Every patient now being vaccinated gets an appointment for the second dose,” she said. “That has removed a ton of stress for the patients. They don’t have to worry about having to fight with VAMS and don’t have to go into VAMS.”
Superchi said she was asked on Monday morning why LRH keeps accepting vaccines at the last minute and doing the mountain of work needed to speedily to set up a clinic a day or two later.
“One, it’s the right thing to do for our community, and the more vaccines we can get administered in the North Country and for New Hampshire residents, it will get us closer to herd immunity, closer to the next phase of vaccine roll-out, and get us herd immunity in the state so we can get back to a more normal life,” she said.”And two, I have the staff support.”
On Friday afternoon, she issued an all-employee email saying the additional doses have been secured and would there be any staff members willing to work the clinic.
“Within 30 minutes, I had more staff than we needed,” said Superchi.
When the Saturday doses were made available, she reached out to staff again, saying it will now be an all-day clinic.
Help also came swiftly, leading to the more than 40 staff members participating, include 14 administering vaccines to patients in four lanes of vehicles.
“The staff support has been phenomenal,” she said. “We ask and they answer. It’s incredible. It’s awe-inspiring. We’ve communicated with the state that we’re here and we can do this if it’s offered again. We will say yes.”
Area Walgreens pharmacies, partnering with the state, are also beginning to offer vaccinations in their stores, another helpful step toward more and faster vaccinations, said Superchi.
“We are excited and making plans for Phase 2a,” she said.
Other developments also show a sunny side.
“We haven’t had a patient in our COVID unit since the end of January,” said Superchi. “Demands for testing are still there, but the numbers are definitely decreasing week to week and the positivity rate is decreasing as well, to 3 to 3.5 percent, which is really good.”
In contrast, the test positivity rate around holidays and shortly afterward was 10 to 12 percent.
Another piece of good news is that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been approved - it’s now the third vaccine available in the United States - and New Hampshire is expected to have a supply this week.
“That will make a big difference,” she said.
The efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna run about 94 and 95 percent and the efficacy of Johnson and Johnson, which is a one-shot dose, is in the high 70-percent range, which is ideal and high for any vaccine, said Superchi.
Like a flu vaccine, a COVID vaccine, even if not 100-percent effective, is effective in preventing serious COVID symptoms if one contracts COVID after receiving a shot.
“That is really what you want, to not require hospitalizations and not have deaths,” said Superchi. “That is really the goal, to manage those two criteria. It will be another weapon in our arsenal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.