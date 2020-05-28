The last of our region’s major fairs called it off on Wednesday as directors of the North Haverhill (N.H.) Fair decided they couldn’t overcome COVID-19 fears and restrictions to hold their traditional fair.
It is the second New Hampshire fair in our region to cancel their planned 2020 event. Lancaster, which is the latest local fair on the fair season calendar, was the first in New Hampshire to cancel. Danville and Bradford also decided not to hold their annual events, and Gov. Phil Scott took out the guesswork of whether fairs should plan to open or not by announcing last week that no Vermont fairs would be permitted this year. That put an end to any notion that the Orleans County Fair or the Caledonia County Fair would happen.
All of our region’s fairs have survived the test of time — Bradford’s fair (Connecticut Valley Fair) is the youngest at 72 years, and the Caledonia County Fair is the oldest, celebrating its 174th year in 2019 — but they couldn’t beat this particular pandemic. Combined, the region’s six big fairs have over 700 years of operational history. In 2020, they all press pause on their lengthy track records of summertime entertainment.
The North Haverhill Fair was planning to hold its 76th annual event late in July, and directors said in an announcement Wednesday that they were hoping to hold the fair even as other ones canceled.
“We waited as long as we could to make this decision, hoping that there would be a way to proceed which would minimize the impact to our local economy, but as this point there isn’t one,” the statement noted.
Contributing to their decision was the loss of 4H participation. “The North Haverhill Fair was organized to help promote 4-H and the great work that 4-H members do throughout the year,” directors wrote. “The Fair has maintained its focus on 4-H through the animal ‘show’ events and building exhibits that are the cornerstone of the Fair. Without the participation of over 200 4-H members, and their families, judges and support staff, the Fair would not be the same.”
Another factor cited by the fair directors were the governor’s limitations on the size of gatherings and general concerns about health.
“Protecting the health and safety of our volunteers, exhibitors, and guests was a primary concern,” directors stated. “The Fair is supported by over 300 volunteers each year. Many of these volunteers have been part of our Fair for years and some of them are the third or fourth generation in their family to have a connection with the Fair. Some of our volunteers are in higher risk health or age groups for COVID-19, and we were most concerned about them.”
Directors noted a desire to hold virtual fair action online but haven’t announced any specifics yet.
According to several comments received through social media, people are going to miss the sights, sounds, smells and tastes found at one of the region’s fairs.
Most everything that can be found at a fair will be missed noted respondents who learned that there will be no fairs to attend in the region this year. They’ll miss the rides, concerts, demo derby, truck pulls, games, 4H kids, exhibits and exhibitors, animals and most of all the food (in particular: fried dough, bloomin’ onions, cotton candy and apple crisp).
Shureen Metcalf said she’ll miss, “Horse pull, fried dough, onion rings, baked good displays, all the local displays actually. Seeing people that you only run into once a year at the fair.”
Three crying emoji faces followed what Carla Gadwah stated she’ll miss: “My fair family at Lancaster fair.”
Emily Tanner said she’ll miss making more memories and showing her cows.
A few people took an opportunity to call out officials making event closure decisions that have such a big impact.
To the question “What will you miss…?” Heather Forbes wrote, “I miss the common sense people used to have … This whole thing is ridiculous. If you’re scared STAY home. The informed people shouldn’t have to watch their businesses and small towns disintegrate from this.”
