FRANCONIA NOTCH — Dozens of skiers and snowboarders arrived at Cannon Mountain on Saturday to enjoy a rare treat: Powder in mid-May.
They hiked up trails, carved their way down, and enjoyed a mental break from the stress and boredom of the coronavirus crisis.
“It’s like nature’s therapy,” said Tim Groves of North Conway. “At this time of year, it’s pure magic. It’s just awesome.”
That’s especially true now.
Six weeks into New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order, the late-season snowfall offered people a breath of fresh air — literally.
“Being able to get outside during this social distancing scenario, it just feels good to go do something,” said Adam Donati of Lincoln, who was joined by sons Asher and Addison. “This is going to relieve a lot of anxiety.”
The COVID-19 outbreak forced ski areas to shut down early and Cannon Mountain has been closed since March 18.
Still, die-hards have continued to hit the slopes during the pandemic.
That has led to backlash. Some worry that popular alpine venues will serve as a petri dish for the virus: Drawing people from a wide area, stirring them together, and then sending them home.
That concern prompted the U.S. Forest Service to close access to the Tuckerman’s Ravine backcountry venue on April 1. Meanwhile Gov. Chris Sununu and representatives of outdoor recreation groups like The Appalachian Mountain Club and The New Hampshire Forest Society have asked out-of-state visitors to stay home, and encouraged in-state residents to hike and ski locally, until the current stay-at-home order is lifted.
Those at Cannon Mountain on Saturday were aware of those concerns, and shared them.
Groves and a friend (who did not want to be named) stood six feet apart in the parking area following a top-to-bottom run. They said skiing allowed them to enjoy the outdoors in a responsible manner.
“To be honest, this is social distancing at its finest,” said the friend, noting the space between himself and Groves. “We’re six feet apart now. We were six feet apart the while time. And if anyone got closer I’d pull [my face mask] up real quick as they passed.”
Elsewhere on the mountain four friends including Jon Hunt of North Conway took a break between runs.
Hunt said he has snowboarded “maybe 10 days” since New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order was announced as a way to manage stress, anxiety and boredom.
“I’m well aware of the other opinions on skiing right now. People are saying it’s reckless and if you get hurt you are putting an extra burden on hospitals that might already be overrun,” he said. “I definitely agree with that argument towards people who are new to skiing and coming up into treacherous conditions where they don’t know what they’re doing.”
However, he said, his group of friends were experienced and operating within their comfort zone.
“Personally, I’m a snowboard instructor. All of us are confident in our abilities for sure,” he said. “We’ve got experience with a lot more challenging things and this [Cannon] is pretty mellow. So I feel like the safety factor is pretty high. And I think we’re all well versed in what to do in an emergency situation.”
Hunt added that, for him and his friends, going to Cannon complied with the state’s “stay local” recommendation.
He said, “I feel like we’re all lucky to be able to recreate where we live. We’re not trying to make other people jealous by skiing, but his is why we live here.”
