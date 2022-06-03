Latest COVID Report Shows Another NEK Death

Vermont’s latest COVID update indicates another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID.
The Vermont Health Department, which only updates its public databases once a week, reports that a Caledonia County resident died of COVID on May 28. The fatality was a male in his 70s, indicates the Health Department reports.
The region has been averaging nearly 1 COVID death per week, with four, all Caledonia County residents, since April 24. Prior to that, it had been 2 months since the NEK’s previous COVID death.
The region is averaging just over 16 confirmed cases per day and an undetermined number of additional cases identified through at-home testing.
The state’s latest surveillance report indicates the statewide community level is high, with 1,477 confirmed cases in the last week, which is a decrease from the prior week. There were 64 hospital admissions last week, up one from the prior week, and 4% of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by a COVID patient.
The percentage of emergency room visits with COVID-like illness has also dropped a bit from early May and is down significantly from the original Omicron surge in late January.
The majority of cases are sub-variants of the BA.2 strain of the coronavirus, a variant of Omicron.
The Health Department also reports that St. Johnsbury will be participating in wastewater monitoring for the coronavirus, although there is not a baseline of data yet from St. Johnsbury to report trends. Thirteen communities from across the state are participating in the program including Brighton, Newport City, Troy/Jay and now St. Johnsbury. Only the combined Troy/Jay system has baseline data within the NEK, which shows a decrease from two weeks ago.
The largest number of weekly cases continues to be within the 30-39-year-old age bracket, with 240 cases, followed closely by 20-29-year-olds with 234 cases.
There is 1 outbreak reported in Orleans County, out of 23 statewide.
According to the CDC, the community risk level is low in Caledonia and Essex counties and medium in Orleans County. The CDC also reports the community risk level is medium in Coos and Grafton counties.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.