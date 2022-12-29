Latest Grant Gets Rural Edge To Housing Project Funding Goal

A recent grant worth $400,000, announced on Thursday by Gov. Phil Scott, completes the funding need Rural Edge has for a housing project in Newport.
Together with the town of Newport, Rural Edge secured the funds through a Community Development Block Grant. Gov. Scott announced the distribution of $3.9 million in CDBG funding to 12 projects throughout the state.
“The Community Development Block Grant program is making a big difference in cities and towns across Vermont,” said Governor Scott. “With these grants, we’re making important investments in infrastructure, housing rehabilitation, and economic development, all of which we need to do revitalize our communities.”
The $400,000 in grant funding going to the town of Newport and Rural Edge will support the Rural Edge “Newport Crossing” project. The money will be used to complete the construction of 14 affordable rental housing units available to low- and moderate-income households.
Rural Edge is acquiring two buildings in the town of Newport. One of them will be replaced with a new building and feature six housing units, and the other will be renovated and hold eight units.
The work will be put out to bid by the end of January with a construction commencement goal of April, said Patrick Shattuck, executive director of Rural Edge.
The $400,000 recently granted through the CDBG was the last piece of funding to advance the project, he said.
In November, Rural Edge was the recipient of $8.65 million through the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board to redevelop and rehabilitate properties in Newport and Newport City for future housing.
The overall project is called Newport Crossing because it includes both the town and the city. In all, 43 new or rehabilitated apartments will be available once the work is complete. In addition to the 14 units in the town, the work in the city includes the rehabilitation of a three-unit building on Main Street and the redevelopment of the former Sacred Heart campus, to be known as Four Founders Circle. The Four Founders Circle component consists of 26 new homes at the former convent, along with a community room and an office for on-site services including SASH. Over time, RuralEdge envisions this site to be built out to include condominiums in the vacant high school building as well as additional homes with a mix of rental and homeownership opportunities on the former playing fields.
“We’re really excited about it,” said Shattuck. “It’s a substantial investment in Orleans County and it’s a great support in both communities.”
Elsewhere in the Kingdom, work on new housing units continues in West Burke and St. Johnsbury. Burkeland Lane (formerly West Burke Housing) will be will be comprised of 23 apartments in five buildings – three duplexes, a newly constructed building and a senior building. Of the 23 apartments, 15 will be preserved and rehabilitated apartments in the three duplexes and senior building and there will be eight newly constructed homes in the new apartment building. There will be four studio apartments, nine one-bedrooms, five two-bedrooms, four three-bedrooms and one four-bedroom apartment. The project is expected to be complete in July 2023.
The St. Johnsbury project is at 138 Cherry St. With completion expected in June, it will consist of seven units of general occupancy rental housing. The property was damaged by fire in April 2021. The building’s five, one-bedroom units will be renovated to create four two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit.
