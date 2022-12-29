Latest Grant Gets Rural Edge To Housing Project Funding Goal
The Sacred Heart campus in Newport City.

A recent grant worth $400,000, announced on Thursday by Gov. Phil Scott, completes the funding need Rural Edge has for a housing project in Newport.

Together with the town of Newport, Rural Edge secured the funds through a Community Development Block Grant. Gov. Scott announced the distribution of $3.9 million in CDBG funding to 12 projects throughout the state.

