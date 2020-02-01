The latest unemployment report from the state of Vermont reveals job conditions in the Northeast Kingdom softened while other parts of the state held steady or slightly improved.

The Vermont Department of Labor announced last week that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 2.3 percent compared to November, which is down from 2.6 percent in December 2018. This reflects, however, a slight reduction in the overall number of people employed as the labor force shrank.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments