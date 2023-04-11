Latest Suitor Of Academy’s Motel Property Withdraws
The Maple Center Motel property on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury is up for sale by owner St. Johnsbury Academy. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The latest party interested in buying the former Maple Center Motel property from St. Johnsbury Academy has withdrawn.

The decision by Sunshine Investment Capital, LP, to abandon its purchasing effort of the Hastings Hill property is the third time in less than a year that a group has started and stopped its pursuit of the property.

