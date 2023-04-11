Latest Suitor Of Academy’s Motel Property Withdraws

ST. JOHNSBURY — The latest party interested in buying the former Maple Center Motel property from St. Johnsbury Academy has withdrawn.
The decision by Sunshine Investment Capital, LP, to abandon its purchasing effort of the Hastings Hill property is the third time in less than a year that a group has started and stopped its pursuit of the property.
“My investment team has decided to not pursue the investment at 151 Hastings Hill,” said Douglas Campbell in an email last week to Paul Berlejung, St. Johnsbury’s zoning administrator.
Campbell is one of three men who make up the investment group; the others are Mike Cammock and Jay Lucas. The partnership, which formed in November, had already purchased two properties – a motel in Charlestown, N.H. and two multi-unit buildings in Springfield, Vt. – when it signed a purchase agreement with the trustees at the Academy in mid-January.
At the time of the announced purchasing effort, Campbell said the former motel property meets the ideal conditions that he and his partners are looking for: a place that’s ready to “retrofit” for occupancy. “The root cause of the housing crisis is a lack of supply - the most economical means is to retrofit existing properties,” he said.
The agreement that was signed stipulated that the Sunshine group had three months to determine whether to complete the purchase.
“We have a three-month period where my partners and I will perform detailed inspections and also meet with the town to ensure that the building can accommodate our goals of adding apartments,” said Campbell in January.
The working plan for the 34-motel room property was to transform the space into 25 to 30 apartments. It was going to be a mix of efficiency and one-bedroom units. A current two-bedroom owner’s quarters was to become the only two-bedroom apartment.
At the time, Campbell put his group’s eventual purchase of the property at “better than 50/50.”
In a statement from Campbell emailed on Monday, he said he wouldn’t comment on reasons why his group withdrew its purchasing effort, calling it a “private matter between the Academy and my company.” He would only add, “After considerable due diligence, the investors decided to pursue other investment opportunities.”
The Sunshine partners’ property purchasing pitch followed two other efforts made last summer.
The first purchase attempt was by Rural Edge in June 2022, which held an option to buy, but the affordable housing organization withdrew the effort late in the summer because of funding issues.
Shortly after Rural Edge disclosed its effort to buy the motel, another suitor for the property emerged. Maple Hill Terrace LLC, formed by Main Street neighbors, announced it was negotiating with the Academy to buy the property.
The neighbors said they wanted to pursue a different outcome for the property than what Rural Edge had in mind. They planned to create approximately a dozen apartments available for rent rates dictated by current market forces.
Negotiations between the Academy and the Maple Hill Terrace group were on track for a deal but then fell apart at the end of September over “legal language.”
The motel was built in 1952 under the ownership of Arthur J. “Bob” (1908-1966) and Lucienne (1910-2005) Dubois. It opened at a time when the town was being marketed as the “Maple Center of the World.”
Years later and after many years of ownership by Murphy Realty, B.J. Murphy gifted it to the Academy in 2008 as a space to house boarding students. Murphy, who died in 2013 at the age of 88, graduated from the Academy in 1943.
The idea was for the Academy to have the space for dormitory students. It was used for that purpose in the past but is no longer needed for housing as the Academy wants its dorm student population on campus or much closer than the location on Hastings Hill.
The Academy listed the property with Begin Realty in November with a list price of $740,000. It includes over five acres, ample parking and has multiple buildings in a high-traffic area of town.
Information on the listing includes a notation that appears in all capital letters advising interested parties that a deed restriction exists on the property barring it from being used “for short term housing such as a motel.”
At the time Murphy gifted the property to the Academy, a covenant restriction was put in place to prevent its use as a commercial lodging business.
