Latest Unemployment Numbers Doubles Great Recession In NEK

Friday’s release of unemployment data showed the significance of the economic toll the pandemic is having across the state, and the Northeast Kingdom is no different.
According to data from the Vermont Department of Labor, unemployment in the NEK is some of the highest in the state and roughly twice what it reached at the peak of the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009. The job losses were steep across many sectors, with the biggest hits coming in the expected sector of leisure and hospitality.
Vermont’s unemployment rate climbed from 3.4% in March to 16.8% in April following the shuttering of businesses with the state government’s stay home orders, and the numbers in the Northeast Kingdom follow suit.
The NEK typically has higher unemployment than the statewide average and the economic impact of the pandemic didn’t change that. In the Derby labor market area, which includes surrounding towns in Orleans County like Newport City, the unemployment rate jumped from March’s 7.2% to 24.1%, tied for highest in the state with Morristown-Waterbury, which previously had the second highest rate. The Derby Labor Market area typically has the highest unemployment in Vermont.
In St. Johnsbury, the unemployment rate jumped from March’s 4.6% to 18.1%. For St. Johnsbury, that moved them from the third highest labor market rate in March to sixth, with Woodstock, Rutland and Manchester leapfrogging the St. Johnsbury region with higher numbers.
“As anticipated, the monthly numbers show the tremendous economic impact of COVID-19. We are seeing an unprecedented level of economic disruption in our state, nation, and around the world,” stated Interim Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington in a press release accompanying the report.
As Vermont begins the process of reopening businesses, the Labor Department is promoting job openings, including by region. More information on that effort can be found at labor.vermont.gov.
This recent level of unemployment far surpasses the last major spike that occurred in early 2009, during the Great Recession, when Derby’s unemployment rate topped out at 11.8% in March 2009 and St. Johnsbury’s reached 9.3% in April 2009. Vermont’s peak during that time frame reached 7.6% in March 2009.
The unemployment rate in Vermont and the NEK had been dropping steadily since 2009, reaching recent lows of 1.7% in Vermont, 2.1% in St. Johnsbury and 2.8% in Derby last October.
April’s data release on Friday by the Vermont Department of Labor also showed that while the unemployment rate jumped to record levels, the size of the labor force also increased compared to recent months but remain well below levels just over a decade ago. The labor force is the total number of employed people and unemployed people who are looking for work. In Vermont the labor force grew by about 8,000 people from March to April, reaching 347,914; it was just over 365,000 in June 2009. St. Johnsbury’s labor force had a modest grown of just 136 people from 13,209 in March to 13,345 in April. Derby’s labor force had a more significant jump 811 people from March’s 12374 to 13,185.
The job sectors most impacted by the pandemic induced shutdown include a 61.3% loss of jobs in accommodation and food services, a 46.3% loss of jobs in construction, and a 30.4% loss of jobs in arts, entertainment and recreation. The least impacted sectors were in government followed by financial services.
