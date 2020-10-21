Latest Vermont Report Show Jobs Slowly Returning

Unemployment rates for the NEK Labor Market Areas and Vermont as reported by the Vt. Department of Labor.

The latest report from the Vermont Department of Labor shows that while jobs slowly return the labor force continues to contract suggesting there is a long way to go for the economy to recover.

The headline data point is that unemployment rate in September fell statewide to 4.2% from August’s 4.8% but this shrouds the true nature of the state’s economic condition. State officials say the shrinking labor force and the number of people still seeking unemployment benefits as a result of the pandemic paint a truer picture of the slow economic recovery from the depths of the employment crisis when the majority of the economy was shutdown in late March and April due to the pandemic.

