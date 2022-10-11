David M. Lauderbach pleaded not guilty to multiple criminal charges on Tuesday related to the death of a Lyndon woman last month.
Lauderbach, 38, is accused of possessing and operating an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and leaving the scene of an ATV crash in Sheffield which resulted in the death of Samantha Henderson, 19.
Judge Daniel P. Richardson ordered Lauderbach held without bail at the request of Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul until a weight-of-the-evidence hearing can be held.
“He was released on parole on November 18 of 2021,” argued Paul. “Now here we are, barely eleven months later.”
Defense attorney Amy Davis, of Davis Legal Solutions, asked the court to release Lauderbach on a 24-hour curfew and electronic monitoring into the custody of his fiance’ in Chittenden County.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I don’t see a risk of flight in this case,” said Attorney Davis. “When Mr. Lauderbach found out that he was being investigated for this he did immediately reach out to his probation officer who advised him to contact Legal Aid - which he then did to find out what his obligations were as far as complying with an investigation. And the police actually arrested him at his home in Williston. So, even though he understood these charges may be coming - he did not attempt to flee.”
But Judge Richardson ordered Lauderbach held without bail based largely on his prior criminal record.
“There is a history here with failures to appear, violations of parole, the fact that Mr. Lauderbach was, in fact, under parole at the time of these incidents,” said Judge Richardson. “It does not appear that conditions, in and of themselves, would necessarily ensure both public safety and the ability for him to appear each and every time - at least at this juncture.”
Vermont State Police say the crash occurred on Blake Pond Road on the evening of Sept. 22 and that when they arrived, they found a blue “side-by-side” ATV off the road at the bottom of a ten-foot embankment. Henderson, who suffered from severe injuries to her head and left shoulder, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say further investigation revealed that the crashed ATV had been stolen in April from “Roadside Motorsports” in Williston.
Lauderbach pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to felony charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting, possession of stolen property and aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Lauderbach is also being detained by the Vermont Department of Corrections on an alleged parole violation.
In a related case, Sheffield resident Christopher L. DeGreenia, 33, was also ordered held without bail on Tuesday pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing.
DeGreenia, who also pleaded not guilty, was charged with felony possession of stolen property after police said a second stolen ATV was found during the crash investigation at the DeGreenia family camp at 368 Drake Place Road in Sheffield.
Lauderbach and DeGreenia were arrested over the weekend in Williston and they have both been charged by the state as habitual offenders which carry a possible sentence of up to life in prison based on their prior felony convictions.
Both Lauderbach and Degreenia are being detained at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
DeGreenia’s father, Philip DeGreenia Jr., 55, was arraigned on Monday on two counts of felony possession of stolen property. Philip DeGreenia pleaded not guilty but was also charged as a habitual offender.
Philip DeGreenia was released on conditions and a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond by Judge Richardson.
