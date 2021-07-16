Laural Ruggles Joins Faith In Action Team

LYNDONVILLE — Less than a month after retiring from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Laural Ruggles has joined the team at Faith in Action.
The organization, with sites in Lyndonville and Cabot, welcomes Ruggles as the new program director. She’ll be working with employees and volunteers to develop engaging community programs using indoor and outdoor spaces at both locations.
“We are so excited to welcome Laural to Faith in Action. Her community connections, experience, and energy will greatly benefit the folks we serve in the Northeast Kingdom and Cabot,” said Faith in Action Executive Director Cynthia Stuart.
Like many other community organizations, the pandemic caused Faith in Action to focus on immediate needs of people in the region. This included finding new ways to distribute thousands of meals to community members. With Vermont and the region opening up and beginning to recover from the effects of the pandemic, Faith in Action is ready to expand their socialization and independent living programming.
“I’m really happy to work with Cynthia and everyone at Faith in Action,” said Ruggles. “Both sites are located in the heart of their communities – perfect locations for both essential services and fun activities for people of all ages.”
Faith in Action is a Vermont Foodbank network partner that distributes food along with providing a drop-in center, socialization opportunities, healthy living and eating programs, and community support in the form of transportation and aid to those in need. For further information, visit the Faith in Action website at www.faithinactionvt.org.
