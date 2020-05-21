COVENTRY — Investigation continues into May 15-16 claims of unlawful mischief/vandalism at a worksite on Route 14 and Spencer Hill Road.
A Vermont DOT highway maintenance crew completed an erosion control project on the north side of Route 14 on May 15 by installing a shallow drainage ditch, seeding the area with grass seed, and placing grass seed matting and hay to hold the fresh grass seed in place.
This is the fourth time, Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow said, this project has been completed, at taxpayers’ cost of over $2,500 per project. “Each time this project is completed, someone fills in the new ditching with dirt and rakes away the new grass seed, thereby destroying the erosion control methods,” Sheriff Harlow stated. The latest incident occurred after crews had completed the project and departed. Later that afternoon, and again in the early-morning hours of Saturday, May 16, a person or persons used rakes and shovels to fill in the newly-installed erosion ditch and rake away the seed, seed matting and hay.
“These projects are vital to mitigating soil erosion and keeping dirt and gravel off the highway, [as it] creates a public-safety issue for motor vehicles and especially motorcycles,” Harlow said.
Anyone who may have seen the person(s) responsible for this unlawful mischief/vandalism is asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department at (802) 334-3333.
