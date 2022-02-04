Law Gives Town Planners Oversight Of Proposed Drag Strip

As the proposed drag strip resurfaces for discussions in Dalton, the town planning board will have oversight of the project, as required by a New Hampshire law.
In January, Douglas Ingerson Jr., the owner of the property near Forest Lake, went before town planners to request that they sign off on what he said is a complete package for the work planned so he can get a five-year extension of his alteration of terrain permit.
After the project came to light in 2008, Ingerson, who runs Chick’s Sand and Gravel near the site, was granted an alteration of terrain permit — valid for five years — by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services in 2011.
In 2016, DES granted the first five-year extension, which expired in December.
While DES has authority without a town’s involvement to grant the first permit and first extension, municipalities are authorized under RSA 485-a:17 to make the determination if an application is complete for the second extension.
After Ingerson went before planners in January, Board Chairman Carl Lindquist, during the planning board’s meeting on Wednesday, said he reached out to Ridgely Mauck, administrator for DES’s Alteration of Terrain Bureau.
“In talking with Mr. Mauck, he said they did make an application in November for another extension,” said Lindquist. “The way the RSA is written for the second extension, DES can’t grant that by themselves. They need the planning board of the town to sign off and say that the application is substantially complete. So that is the strange piece. We’ve never seen that before.”
As far as DES is concerned, the permit has not expired and is instead just in limbo at the moment, waiting for Dalton planners to do that next step in the process, he said.
Whatever Ingerson submitted to DES, likely a full package with lots of information, the Dalton Planning Board to date has not been involved, he said.
Lindquist requested permission from the Board of Selectmen to reach out to town legal counsel to determine the role of the planning board.
“I showed her what I had been sent and what we had been asked to do and her conclusion was if you haven’t seen it or been involved in that process, then at this moment you can’t sign off to say it’s substantially complete because we haven’t been in that discussion and haven’t stepped foot on the site and have not reviewed plans,” he said. “Since we haven’t been involved, we cannot certify that anything is substantially complete.”
Alteration of terrain permits cannot be extended unless the subdivision plat or site plan has been deemed substantially complete.
Planners on Wednesday discussed if a site visit will be needed.
The consensus was yes.
“That’s my take on it,” said Lindquist “It’s a big project. There’s a lot of work involved. There is definitely a physical aspect to site plan review, and whether we need some extra guidance from experts to help us to understand, because this is not in our normal wheelhouse. It could certainly be something like that because that’s out of my area to know zones around disturbed areas — do they need a silt fence, is is a wetland — all these things that are talked a out on the map that I just don’t know about.”
The next step is to send Ingerson a letter about the process and what is required under the RSA and determine if he wants to continue with the project, said Lindquist.
“Site plan review would need to be done before I feel comfortable signing off on anything,” he said.
Planning Board Member Terri Parks said any site visit would have to wait until the snow is gone so planners can see what is going on.
Sarah Doucette, a resident of Whitefield and member of the North Country Alliance for Balanced Change, asked if a wetlands application has been submitted to DES and if comments from the conservation commission will be required.
Lindquist said he doesn’t know about a wetlands application or any required comments from the commission, but there is a wetlands component to the property.
In January, Ingerson also said he will be proposing a 500-site campground on his property, a proposal that has since drew concerns by several area residents about increased traffic along Route 116.
Since Ingerson first publicly proposed it in late 2008, the drag strip proposal itself has drawn opponents, who cite concerns about increased traffic, noise, and pollution into nearby waterways.
As for the Dalton Planning Board’s involvement in Ingerson’s requested second extension of the alteration of terrain permit, it’s uncharted territory.
“It’s an awkward detail, but again, it’s the 10 years out from when the permit was given,” said Lindquist. “That’s why we are involved now, whether we like it or not.”
