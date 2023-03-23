More than half the state’s senators support a bill requiring Vermont State College to get legislative permission before making changes at college libraries.
S. 134 is an “act relating to requiring legislative approval prior to closing or reducing the size or scope of any Vermont State College library.”
It follows a decision by the college system shared earlier this year to get rid of most library books and the staff needed to manage them, shifting to predominantly digital delivery of resources.
It was to be part of the college system’s efforts to reduce costs, which is something the Legislature has mandated.
The library decision has been met with significant opposition. Students and faculty on the campuses have challenged the changes, as have many people in the communities that host the colleges - including those in and around Lyndon Center. Many of the complaints reached the legislators.
Sen. Brian Collamore, a Republican from Rutland, was among them and pitched S. 134 to the Senate Education Committee on Thursday as a response. The bill lists as co-sponsors 14 other senators. Sen. Nader Hashim, who serves on the education committee, said his name would have been on the bill as a sponsor, but he wasn’t in the Statehouse the day senators were invited to sign on.
His vocal endorsement of the plan to require legislative oversight over college library decisions means 16 out of the 30 senators support the idea. The support is bi-partisan. No Northeast Kingdom senator is listed as a sponsor of the bill.
Sen. Collamore serves a district in which Castleton University is located. He said hundreds of people in his district reached out to him to complain about the library decision.
He agrees with his constituents.
“I think it’s still true for most people that essential to a college or university is a physical library … it’s hard to imagine a more fundamental element in a college or university setting than a physical library,” he said.
He said the way the college system announced the change was “poorly done” and that student input was limited to a survey that went out to students online during finals week, which was filled out by only 10 percent of the total student body across the system.
Sen. Collamore said he wasn’t surprised by the limited feedback.
“One would expect that students were a little more focused on passing their exams than filling out a survey,” he said.
Sen. David Weeks, who is listed as a sponsor, questioned whether any of the people who reached out to Sen. Collamore to complain about the decision had better ideas of saving money instead of impacting the libraries.
Sen. Collamore didn’t have any specifics to share other than anecdotally that he’s been told that the administration budget has gone up.
In her testimony that followed, Katherine Levasseur, director of External & Government Affairs at Vermont State Colleges said that there has been a reduction of staff in the chancellor’s office, some administrative consolidation and more administration efficiencies are on the way with the transformation into the Vermont State University model in which separate functions will be combined into one.
Levasseur testified against the bill because she said it works in conflict with the legislative mandate that the state college system cut $25 million in five years.
The library plan is part of the effort and is touted as a savings of $500,000.
“I don’t think this bill is the solution that gets us to a sustainable place or allows us to transform,” she said. “we’re not able to make the kind of necessary change that we need to make if this bill were to go into law.”
She said the administration takes ownership for failures in communicating the library plan.
“Many are frustrated with us and our choices and we own and apologize that we didn’t do better with communication on this,” she said.
She said it has been a learning process and will inform decision-makers on how to communicate better with future unpopular decisions as the college system works toward sustainability.
“In order to be sustainable, leadership will sometimes have to make decisions that people don’t like, and there will be more changes to come,” she said. “People will likely be disappointed again, but we’re going to learn from our mistakes on this issue and we are committed to doing better in the future.”
Levasseur provided some library usage data that she said informed the plan to shift to digital delivery of resources rather than books. She said less than 4 percent of the physical collection (300,000 titles across the campuses) was accessed in the 2018-2019 school year (pre COVID), and 2 percent of the collection was accessed in 21-22.
“Fifty-eight percent of the collection has never been accessed since it was purchased, and 30 percent of our library budget is dedicated to physical resources of managing the circulation,” said Levasseur.
Following Levasseur was Beth St. James, legislative counsel, who addressed the question of whether the legislature would be allowed to step in and tell the state college system that they can’t change the library structure.
The answer was yes.
“You absolutely have the authority to tell them whatever you want,” she said.
More testimony around the issue is scheduled next week in the Senate Education committee.
