Lawmakers Oppose More Gun Control Bills

Rep. Woodman "Woody" Page of Newport City, Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy, and Rep. Lynn Batchelor of Derby Line wait for the start of Monday's legislative breakfast at the East Side Restaurant in Newport City. (Photo by Robin Smith)

NEWPORT CITY — Vermont doesn’t need any more gun control laws, says Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy.

Reps. Lynn Batchelor of Derby Line and Woodman “Woody” Page of Newport City agreed Monday at the legislative breakfast at the East Side Restaurant.

