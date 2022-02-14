Lawmakers Sign Letter Asking DOT To Deny Driveway Permit For Casella

Two weeks after Bethlehem selectmen, summarizing the views of residents from a public hearing, asked the state to deny a driveway permit for a new commercial landfill proposed by Casella Waste Systems, a group of North Country lawmakers are asking the same.
On Thursday, state Sen Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, and state Reps. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton; Troy Merner, R-Lancaster; Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill; and Edith Tucker, D-Randolph reached out to New Hampshire Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan and James McMahon, assistant district engineer for DOT’s District 1, to state that as elected officials representing the North Country they wish to state their opposition to the potential approval by DOT of the driveway permit.
While Casella is proposing a landfill in Dalton, it would be reached via Douglas Drive, which begins in Bethlehem at Route 116.
“Considering that the driveway permit application represents an influx of upwards of 100 heavy-duty trash haulers of a variety of sizes per day each way, including approximately 50 or so of the large WB-67-style interstate tractor trailers, and due to overwhelming opposition from our constituents to this proposed routing of vehicular traffic, primarily through the town centers of Bethlehem, Carroll, and Whitefield, we respectfully request that you deny the driveway application …” said the legislators
“Many of our constituents, including town officials, have raised health and safety concerns about this significant influx of large, heavy-duty vehicles to an already-dangerous and well-traveled stretch of Route 116, most particularly between Littleton and Whitefield, as well as the threat such traffic poses to pedestrians and schoolchildren in the towns of Bethlehem, Whitefield, and Littleton,” they said. “Additionally the influx of large, heavy-duty vehicles will impact NH tourism as the trucks exit Interstate 93 in Franconia Notch State Park to access Route 3 heading towards Carroll.”
2021 saw a summer tourism record, and the tourism that is economically vital to local communities “would be significantly threatened by an industrial development of this size and scope, at this central location in the heart of the scenic and tranquil North Country,” the said.
The lawmakers also cited a 500-spectator drag strip and 500-site campground proposed by property owner Douglas Ingerson Jr., who has agreed to sell 1,900 acres to Casella if the company obtains its permits for a new landfill.
“As stewards of our great state, we believe that responsible development is required in order to protect and preserve our environment and the natural resources which make our state such a unique place to live and visit,” said Hennessey, Egan, Merner, Massimilla, and Tucker.
On Monday, Massimilla said she received concerns from at least 25 constituents in the past year alone.
“A lot of it is about truck traffic, but also about the siting of the landfill as far as tourism and natural beauty and the environment and all of those things,” she said.
