Caledonia County Fair directors took time this weekend to celebrate decades of service by Dick Lawrence.
Lawrence is retiring as fair president after having served in that capacity for 37 years. During the fair directors’ meeting Sunday night, one of the last that Lawrence will chair, he was presented with a letter of recognition from Gov. Phil Scott, delivered by Lawrence’s neighbor Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon.
“Did you know anything about this?” asked Benning as Lawrence stood before a conference room packed with fair directors. “Because I tried to keep it a secret.”
“I just know that he told me to wear something that was clean,” quipped Lawrence.
Lawrence served for years in the Legislature and Benning highlighted their time together in Montpelier as well as Lawrence’s many accomplishments at the fair.
“We spent a lot of time going to and from the legislature. Usually laughing all the way over every morning and crying every day coming back,” said Benning. “But when I was at the fair and Dick was honored by all of you guys, it suddenly dawned on me that some of us legislators really should have stepped up to the plate.”
Benning presented the letter of recognition from Gov. Phil Scott, that read:
Congratulations on your retirement after 37 years of dedicated service as president of the Caledonia County Fair.
It’s clear you worked tirelessly to provide visitors a great experience every year, so they could enjoy the fair and all it has to offer. Your determination and leadership has helped keep your team going through challenging times, and make the fair what it is today.
Thank you for your commitment to your community. Your work has not gone unnoticed and serves as an example for others to follow.
I join your friends, family and all those involved in the Caledonia County Fair in celebrating your achievements and recognizing your contributions.
Lawrence took a few minutes to offer his appreciation for the gesture and to recognize the hard work of all the fair directors, noting the many improvements they had accomplished to the fairgrounds over the years.
“It’s a sad-happy time,” said Lawrence. “I’m sorry I’m getting done in some ways. It’s totally time, I realize that.”
“It isn’t what I have done. I’ve tried to convince every one of you, it’s what we have done over the years,” he said, listing the myriad buildings around the grounds they had replaced or significantly improved.
“It was because of all of you that we got it done,” he said. “We have something to be terribly proud of and pleased with and I know we will carry on as best we can in making our fair the most successful little fair that there is in the State of Vermont.”
Benning, citing his position as chair of the Senate Institutions Committee, shared how he has often received positive feedback from other legislators and fair officials about the Caledonia County Fair.
“Every legislator I run into has not only thanked this man on numerous occasions but has thanked all of you as well for running what is one of the best fairs in the state,” said Benning. “If there is anything going forward that you should take from this, as he hands off the baton to the next generation, know you are going in with a really good reputation and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”
Following the presentation and hearty applause from the directors, Lawrence took the reins and turned the meeting to the business at hand, calling the meeting to order and asking for the secretary’s report from the last meeting.
The Caledonia County Fair Directors will hold their annual meeting next month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.