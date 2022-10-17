Caledonia County Fair directors took time this weekend to celebrate decades of service by Dick Lawrence.

Lawrence is retiring as fair president after having served in that capacity for 37 years. During the fair directors’ meeting Sunday night, one of the last that Lawrence will chair, he was presented with a letter of recognition from Gov. Phil Scott, delivered by Lawrence’s neighbor Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon.

