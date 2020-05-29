Three months after a federal judge threw out claims alleging false advertising by Pete and Gerry’s Organics, the family-owned egg farm business headquartered in Monroe, N.H., the case has now been settled and was dismissed this week, according to court filings.
It was filed by petitioners from New York State and other states, who also enlisted an attorney for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
They alleged the company was engaging in false advertising by stating on the egg packages that its hens are free range and treated humanely and argued the hens instead are kept in tight, overcrowded spaces with no real access to the outdoors, are subject to practices that include beak-cutting and culling, and company profits come at the expense of consumer trust and cruel treatment of animals.
The company denied the claims, which began with hidden video taken during a tour of a Pete and Gerry’s farm in Pennsylvania and led to the lawsuit being filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of Southern New York State.
From the beginning, Pete and Gerry’s CEO Jesse Laflamme said his company’s free range standards are high and the hens are treated humanely as advertised.
On Friday, Laflamme said he is bound by a confidentiality agreement and can’t discuss the terms of the settlement, but did say he is happy to have the case behind him and did want to emphasize that the judge dismissed the bulk of the claims against his company before a trial could ever happen.
“We feel good about that and we stand behind our practices,” said Laflamme.
In a 30-page order issued Feb. 21, Judge Katherine Polk Failla did not dismiss a request by Pete and Gerry’s to dismiss the case in its entirety, but did issue an order stating most of the claims about Pete and Gerry’s were not actionable in court.
What remained were claims of fraud and fraudulent representation that are allowed to be pursued in the court under New York State law and alleged violations of consumer protection.
But on April 23, Jeanne Christensen, attorney for the petitioners, filed a notice with the federal court stating the petitioners and Pete and Gerry’s write jointly “to notify the court that the parties have reached a settlement in principle” and are in the process of finalizing the terms of a settlement agreement and expect to file a stipulation of dismissal of the case within 60 days.
On Wednesday, a stipulation of voluntary case dismissal was filed by both sides, and approved by the court on Thursday “without costs to any party.”
The case was also dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought back to court.
Pete and Gerry’s Organics began in the late 19th century as the Ward Family Farm in Monroe, which was run by Robert Ward, who at that time had a hen and dairy cattle farm.
After the Second World War, his son, Leslie Ward returned home from the Navy and expanded the egg operations.
Seventy years later, Pete and Gerry’s Organics has grown and today has 3½ million hens on 135 partnering family farms in 12 states.
In 2003, the company became the first certified humane egg farm in the nation, under the standards of Humane Farm Animal Care.
