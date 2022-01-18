Lawsuit Filed By Carroll Selectmen Against Carroll ZBA Proceeds

Following a hearing on the merits, a lawsuit brought by the Carroll Board of Selectmen against the Carroll Zoning Board of Adjustment is proceeding at Coos Superior Court.
Selectmen argue that the chairman of the ZBA should have recused himself from a subdivision case because of a conflict of interest and that the ZBA’s denial of the selectmen’s appeal of the planning board’s subdivision approval was illegal.
The litigation stems from a decision by the Carroll Planning Board to add a lot to an existing subdivision and to waive the subdivision regulations for the number of lots that can use a common driveway.
Selectmen, represented by attorney Robert Carey, of Orr and Reno law firm, of Concord, argue that planners overlooked the road frontage requirements under the subdivision regulations and the zoning ordinance.
Selectmen appealed the planning board decision to the ZBA, which denied the appeal and held that the planning board’s decision was lawful and reasonable.
“In denying the appeal and request for a rehearing, the ZBA rendered a decision that was illegal and unreasonable because: (1) the ZBA chair’s [Aaron Foti] financial ties to the property owner’s agent should have disqualified him from the appeal; and (2) when the non-conforming lot was added to the existing subdivision it became subject to the road frontage requirements under the subdivision regulations and zoning ordinance,” Carey wrote in the selectmen’s appeal to superior court.
The lot in question is owned by Richard and Nancy Gould.
In October 2020, Andy Smith, owner-broker of Peabody and Smith Realty and also a member of the Carroll ZBA, filed the application with the planning board to request that the lot, which has no road access, be added to the existing Ledgewood Subdivision and that access be allowed from a driveway that already serves two homes.
Under Carroll’s subdivision regulations, the minimum road frontage for a lot in the rural district is 200 feet and the regulations define a driveway as serving not more than two lots or sites.
In January 2021, the planning board voted 5-1 to approve Smith’s subdivision request.
Selectmen then appealed to the ZBA and asked Foti to recuse himself.
Foti declined, stating that he had no relationship with the property owners and that Smith was only acting as agent for the Goulds.
In February 2021, the ZBA, with Smith recusing himself, considered the selectmen’s appeal and voted 5-0 to deny the appeal, concluding that the lot was grandfathered in under the zoning ordinance and did not need the required frontage under the subdivision regulations.
In its appeal to superior court filed in April 2021, the Select Board asks the court to find that the ZBA’s decision to deny the selectmen’s appeal was illegal and unreasonable, find that Foti had a conflict of interest that required his disqualification, reverse the ZBA’s denial of the Select Board’s appeal, and find that the lot was not exempted from Carroll’s road frontage requirements.
In its answer to the selectmen’s complaint, the ZBA, represented by attorney Laura Spector-Morgan, of the Mitchell Municipal Group, of Laconia, argues that a non-conforming lot of record is not required to comply with frontage requirements.
Foti owns Bretton Woods Vacations, a business that brokers vacation rental properties and that leases space in an office building owned by an LLC of which Smith is the registered agent. The building also houses a Peabody and Smith office.
The ZBA also argues that selectmen allege that Foti was required to recuse himself because his business rents space in a building owned by the applicant’s agent’s business, despite the fact that Foti has no connection with the applicants themselves.
“The fact that the argument is baseless is highlighted by the fact that Mr. Foti’s business partner, Alex Foti, who is the chair if the planning board, was not asked to recuse himself from the planning board proceedings in this matter, nor was planning board member Terry Penner, who is an employee of the firm of which the applicant’s agent is the lead broker …,” wrote Spector-Morgan. “The ZBA chair has no relationship with the applicant — his business is merely a tenant of Mr. Smith’s business. While it is true that the businesses refer customers to each other, that does not disqualify the ZBA chair from sitting on the application …”
The ZBA asks the court to deny all legal relief sought by the Carroll Board of Selectmen, dismiss the appeal, and award the ZBA costs and attorney’s fees “incurred in defending this frivolous and unnecessary appeal.”
In June, Richard and Nancy Gould, as the owners of the property that is the subject of the selectmen’s appeal, were granted their request to be intervenors in the lawsuit.
During the past 20 years, the Goulds have developed Ledgewood, a large acreage residential subdivision.
In their trial memorandum, the Goulds argue that selectmen have failed to demonstrate that the ZBA’s decision was unlawful or reasonable.
A hearing on the merits of the case was held on Dec. 10 at Coos Superior Court.
According to the case summary, the result of the hearing is the judge currently taking the matter under advisement.
In December, trial memoranda were also submitted by selectmen and the ZBA.
