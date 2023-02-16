Lawsuit: Vt. Doctor Creates Trust To Avoid Paying Patient
Buy Now

BURLINGTON — A former Central Vermont doctor, who was ordered by a federal jury last year to pay $5.25 million to a former patient that he secretly used his own sperm instead of the intended donor, is now being sued on the grounds of a fraudulent transfer of his home to help avoid paying the judgment.

Dr. John Boyd Coates III of Shelburne, who had his medical license revoked by the state in February 2022, had initially denied under oath using his sperm, but during his civil trial in federal court last March he admitted he had lied. Coates testified the claims by the mother, Cheryl Rousseau now of Florida, were true: that he had secretly used his sperm to impregnate her and never told her. Rousseau delivered a daughter on Dec. 27, 1977.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments