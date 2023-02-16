Lawsuit: Vt. Doctor Creates Trust To Avoid Paying Patient

BURLINGTON — A former Central Vermont doctor, who was ordered by a federal jury last year to pay $5.25 million to a former patient that he secretly used his own sperm instead of the intended donor, is now being sued on the grounds of a fraudulent transfer of his home to help avoid paying the judgment.
Dr. John Boyd Coates III of Shelburne, who had his medical license revoked by the state in February 2022, had initially denied under oath using his sperm, but during his civil trial in federal court last March he admitted he had lied. Coates testified the claims by the mother, Cheryl Rousseau now of Florida, were true: that he had secretly used his sperm to impregnate her and never told her. Rousseau delivered a daughter on Dec. 27, 1977.
Burlington lawyers Celeste Laramie and Jerry O’Neill of Gravel & Shea, on behalf of Rousseau, filed the new lawsuit this week against Dr. Coates, his wife, and a trust created in her name about seven weeks after the jury verdict, U.S. District Court records show.
Ownership of their home at 132 Point View Drive was shifted to the Barbara Coates Trust to thwart paying Rousseau, the new lawsuit maintains.
The home and the 3.91 aces were assessed at $1,170,800 in 2022, according to Shelburne Town land records.
The trust paid no consideration to Dr. Coates, who is in his 80s, and his wife for the property, the lawsuit said.
Meanwhile Dr. Coates and his wife, Barbara retain possession and control of the home they had bought in January 2008, records note. The Barbara Coates Trust lists the Shelburne home as its legal address and the couple still reside there, records show.
Senior Judge William K. Sessions, who presided at the trial, reduced the judgment to $2.2 million dollars in September 2022 following some post-trial motions and hearings. Rousseau agreed to accept the reduced amount and Coates was given one month to further appeal, records show.
Coates never appealed the $2.2 million figure. Rousseau then began efforts to collect the final judgment, the lawsuit said.
Barbara Riva Coates attended the civil trial and was present when the jury returned its verdict, the new lawsuit notes.
The trial last year was scheduled only to determine how much Coates should pay in damages to Rousseau. Before trial, the defense had dropped its initial claim that Coates was not the biological father.
The 8-member jury awarded $250,000 in compensatory damages for her injuries and $5 million in punitive damages — the exact amounts Laramie and O’Neill had requested.
Laramie said the jury was asked to send a message that the woman was heard and it should never happen again. It was also important for other doctors to hear “you don’t lie to your patients,” she said at the time.
The request for $5 million in punitive damages also was to send a message to the medical field that similar misconduct will not be tolerated, Laramie had said.
The jurors, in answering a 9-page questionnaire, said Coates failed to disclose the use of his own genetic material to perform the artificial insemination procedure.
They also noted other doctors would have made the disclosure and Rousseau would never have agreed to his sperm if told.
The jury deliberated about 3.5 hours over two days before returning the verdict.
Coates practiced from 1974 to 1986 in Washington County, including at Central Vermont Medical Center and the office of Associates in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Berlin.
Coates also was associated with the University of Vermont Medical Center and Mountain View Physicians Office in Colchester from 1986-2009, records show.
Coates also is a defendant in another medical malpractice lawsuit with identical claims from a second Central Vermont woman. She also had a daughter from sperm the doctor unknowingly provided her, federal court records maintain.
The latest docket entry in that case from last week showed Coates has agreed to pay a $100,000 judgment and Judge Christina Reiss signed off on it. It was unclear if that would be the total settlement in the case.
The two sides had gone to mediation with South Burlington attorney James W. Spink serving as the evaluator.
The two mothers, who gave birth to their respective babies in December 1977 and February 1979, had agreements with Coates that mandated the donor/fathers would be unknown and would be young medical school doctors that looked like the respective husbands of each woman, records and testimony showed.
After Coates was sued for malpractice, the Vermont Medical Practice Board began an investigation into possible misconduct claims. The board eventually filed six counts of unprofessional conduct last year.
A state panel found Coates guilty on all counts following a hearing in December 2021. The full board voted unanimously in February 2022 to revoke his license. The state panel also agreed to assess Coates $4,000 in administrative fees for his misconduct case and issued him a public reprimand.
Coates, who was 80 at that time, did not contest the administrative charges and had agreed to mail his license back to the state. Prosecutors still proceeded because the state wanted the revocation on his record so he would be unable to reapply for a medical license.
