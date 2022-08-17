Lawsuits Against County, Former Jail Guard Moved To Federal Court
Max Fournier, left, is pictured with Grafton County Jail Superintendent Tom Elliott before he stopped working there. (InDepthNH.org)

Because of the question of alleged civil rights violations, the lawsuits filed by two former female Grafton County House of Corrections inmates against the county commission, the GCHOC, and a former corrections officer who is accused of sexually assaulting them in 2019 have been moved to federal court.

In May 2022, “Jane Doe 1” filed a civil claim of negligence in Merrimack Superior Court and “Jane Doe 2” filed the same in Coos Superior Court against Max Fournier, the former jail guard; GCHOC Superintendent Tom Elliott; “John Does 1 - 10” (GCHOC staff members); and the Grafton County Commission.

