Lawsuits Against County, Former Jail Guard Moved To Federal Court

Because of the question of alleged civil rights violations, the lawsuits filed by two former female Grafton County House of Corrections inmates against the county commission, the GCHOC, and a former corrections officer who is accused of sexually assaulting them in 2019 have been moved to federal court.
In May 2022, “Jane Doe 1” filed a civil claim of negligence in Merrimack Superior Court and “Jane Doe 2” filed the same in Coos Superior Court against Max Fournier, the former jail guard; GCHOC Superintendent Tom Elliott; “John Does 1 - 10” (GCHOC staff members); and the Grafton County Commission.
The plaintiffs argue that the defendants did not act after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against Fournier, 24, of East Ryegate, who faces his own separate criminal case at Grafton Superior Court.
On Friday, the two superior court cases were moved to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire Judicial Branch records.
In her seven-count federal lawsuit, “Jane Doe 1,” a current inmate at the New Hampshire State Prison for Women, alleges that between June and December 2019 Fournier had direct responsibility for maintaining her detention and during that time subjected her to physical and sexual assault and forced sexual acts.
She argues one count of negligence against the county commission and a second count of negligence against the DOC, Elliott, Fournier and John Does 1-10; one count of “negligent hiring, training and supervision and retention” against the defendants, the Grafton County Commission, and the GCHOC; one count of “respondeat superior,” which holds an employer or superior liable for the acts of an employee; one count of breach of fiduciary duty against all defendants; one count of violation of civil rights against Fournier, Elliott, and Does 1-10; and one count of negligence against Fournier.
Jane Doe 2 filed a nearly identical lawsuit with the same 2019 time frame but without the seventh count of negligence against Fournier, whom she alleges subjected her to physical and sexual assault, “including, but not limited to, rubbing plaintiff’s breasts for the purpose of sexual arousal.”
Both argue that the GCHOC and county commission had a duty “to protect the inmates, including the plaintiff, from sexual and physical assault and mental/emotional distress,” but failed to do so.
All of the county defendants knew or should have known of at least some of the various forms of abuse suffered by the plaintiffs but failed to report the information or take other corrective actions against harm that was reasonably foreseeable and preventable, argue the attorneys for the plaintiffs.
Both women, who request a jury trial and the awarding of damages within the minimum and maximum jurisdictional limits of the federal court, are being represented by attorneys James Fiest and Michael Craig, of Manchester.
The Grafton County Commission, GCHOC, and Elliott are being represented by attorneys Keelan Forey and Matthew Vernon Burrows.
In his federal case, Fournier is being represented by Brian J.S. Cullen, of Nashua.
In March, Fournier was indicted by a grand jury on charges of using his position of authority to sexually assault two female inmates at the jail in North Haverhill.
Fournier, who is being represented by defense attorney Mark Sisti in the criminal case, faces three special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, each of which carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 10 to 20 years, and a Class B felony count of sexual assault
To avoid any conflict of interest, the Grafton County attorney’s office did not take the case against Fournier, who was instead indicted by a grand jury at Belknap Superior Court.
His superior court case is being prosecuted by Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois.
A pre-trial conference for Fournier remains on track for Aug. 29.
Fournier, who was a corporal who trained new corrections officers, ended his employment with GCHOC in May 2020 as the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department was investing the allegations against him.
