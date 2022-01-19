Lawyer Calls For Dismissal Of Charges Against Lyndonville Dog Attack Suspect

St.Johnsbury Defense Attorney Amy Davis wants the court to dismiss the charges against one of the suspects accused in connection with a pit bull attack on a two-year-old boy in Lyndonville last year.
Davis, of Davis Legal Solutions, has filed a motion in Caledonia County Superior Court to dismiss seven misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment against her client, Elysia Gingras, 33.
Gingras and her husband, James Steven Gingras, 31, were both charged following the pit bull attack in their apartment which left the boy — who was not related to them — seriously injured. James Gingras is represented by a different attorney.
Caledonia County Superior Court
The Gingrases are accused of endangering the safety of six children — ages 2-11, plus a newborn baby — by leaving them unattended on the first floor of their home at 427 Main St., Apt. 3, in Lyndonville with two pit bull dogs — one of which bit the child on the night of Feb. 9, 2020.
“The State cannot show that Ms. Gingras’s conduct was a gross deviation from the standard of conduct that a law-abiding person would observe,” wrote Attorney Davis in her motion. “The State alleges that Ms. Gingras leaving the room with children and dog amounted to criminal negligence. The State’s evidence shows that Ms. Gingras and four other adults were still present in the home when the incident occurred … By this standard, any dog owner could be charged with reckless endangerment for leaving any dog with a hint of aggressive tendencies alone with someone else. By Vermont law, however, Ms. Gingras’s conduct was not reckless, which warrants dismissal by this Court.”
The Gingrases have pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on the condition that they do not have dogs in their residence while their cases are pending.
The boy survived the attack, but suffered life-threatening injuries.
“The child received a bite so severe that it tore one of the child’s ears off,” wrote Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris in his report. “The bite also severely damaged the area of the carotid artery.”
The dog was taken into police custody and later euthanized with the permission of James Gingras.
The Gingrases told police they were upstairs smoking cigarettes with Alexander Cleaverly, 28, and his wife Demaris Cleaverly, 27, at the time of the attack.
The investigation also uncovered allegations of three prior incidents involving aggressive behavior by the dog, including an attack on Lyndon Town Health Officer Debra Smith as she was conducting a health and safety inspection of the property on Nov. 21, 2019.
The Gingrases both face a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison and $7,000 in fines if convicted of all the charges.
