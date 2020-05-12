Lawyer Drops Quiros Over Unpaid Legal Fees

Unpaid legal fees and expenses have cost former Jay Peak owner and EB-5 developer Ariel Quiros the services of his criminal defense attorney.
“The court finds that Mr. Quiros is significantly in arrears in paying his attorneys,” wrote United States District Court Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford in his Tuesday ruling to approve the withdrawal of defense attorney Seth L. Levine from the case. “Non-payment of fees is an appropriate basis for withdrawal.”
U.S. District Court
Judge Crawford made his ruling at the request of the New York City-based Levine and after reading a letter Quiros sent to the court explaining his situation and a telephone call in chambers with Levine. The judge has now sealed those records.
“The court seals the ex parte letter and its summary of the ex parte telephone call,” wrote Crawford. “This information will remain non-public.”
The judge granted Levine’s motion to withdraw from the case effective on June 15.
Quiros has been accused of conspiring to defraud immigrant investors in what turned out to be the fictitious “AnC Bio Vermont” project in Newport City.
He has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges in U.S. District Court.
Quiros now has the option of hiring a new private defense attorney, applying for a court-appointed taxpayer funded defense attorney, or representing himself.
Quiros is still represented by attorney Robert W. Katims of Burlington who, as a member of the Vermont bar, serves as local counsel on the case. However, Attorney Levine has suggested in court documents that Katims may also be withdrawing from the case.
The criminal indictments against Quiros followed civil EB-5 complaints filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which allege Quiros; former Jay Peak CEO president, Bill Stenger; business advisor William Kelly of Florida; and Jong Weon Choi, also known as Alex Choi, of South Korea, conspired to inflate jobs numbers and business prospects for the ill-fated AnC Bio Vermont project, which was part of the EB-5 scandal.
The government alleges that the men bought and razed Northeast Kingdom properties to make way for a hotel, but the so-called “Ponzi” scheme they are accused by authorities of operating collapsed before anything was built.
Quiros and Kelly are accused of doubling the AnC Bio Vermont construction cost to $110 million, committing wire fraud by diverting $47 million to Quiros who allegedly used it to cover loans and for personal investments, and concealing facts from state and federal officials. Quiros is also charged with money laundering.
