Lawyer Pushes For Release Of Barnet Attempted Murder Suspect

A federal prosecutor recently called attempted murder suspect Jashawn L. Hunter “an exceedingly violent and dangerous person.”
But Hunter’s defense attorney wants the state to let him out of jail.
Hunter, 34, of Bloomfield, Conn., also known as “Rico,” is being held by the state in pre-trial detention without bail.
He was charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office last year for allegedly kidnapping, beating and pistol-whipping a Barnet man. Hunter has also been charged by the state with trafficking illegal drugs into Vermont.
Last week, Hunter was indicted by a federal grand jury on additional gun and drug charges.
And now Hunter’s defense attorney, Dan Sedon of Chelsea, has filed motions in Caledonia Superior Court arguing that Hunter should be released on conditions.
“The State’s evidence in support of the most serious charges that provided the basis for a hold without bail order is quite weak,” wrote Attorney Sedon in his motion filed on Feb. 22. “Mr. Hunter is a person with substantial ties to the community who does not pose a risk of flight or a danger to any individual or the public at large and therefore the exercise of the court’s discretion to release on conditions is appropriate.”
Attorney Sedon also said his client would be willing to live outside of Caledonia County and away from any witnesses in the case if released.
But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski quickly opposed Hunter’s release.
“The State maintains its request to hold Mr. Hunter without bail,” wrote State’s Attorney Zaleski in her response filed on Feb. 24. “The State has multiple witnesses to present and anticipates several hours of testimony.”
Hunter was charged in U.S. District Court last week with two counts of felony unlawful transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of felony narcotics possession with the intent to distribute.
Despite the state’s hold without bail order, U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest has asked the court to hold Hunter on a federal detainer as well.
“Hunter is an exceedingly violent and dangerous person,” wrote Kerest in his motion-for-detention filed on Friday.
Hunter, who is being held on the state charges at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, faces a possible life sentence if convicted on the attempted murder charge.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.