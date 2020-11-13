Lawyer Troubles For Everett Simpson

Everett Simpson

Indicted by federal authorities for allegedly kidnapping a New Hampshire woman, a Northeast Kingdom man is having lawyer troubles.

Everett A. Simpson, 41, was indicted in U.S. District Court in February of 2019 after he allegedly walked away from a Bradford drug rehabilitation center, stole a car, and kidnapped the woman at a New Hampshire shopping mall.

