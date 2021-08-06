Lawyers Plan For Stenger 8-week Trial In Rutland

BURLINGTON – Former Jay Peak executive William Stenger is still headed for trial in early October in Rutland on criminal fraud charges stemming from the EB-5 investment plan in the Northeast Kingdom, lawyers said Friday.
Stenger’s two defense lawyers and three federal prosecutors were in U.S. District Court in Burlington for a motion to exclude certain testimony and evidence, but they agreed to postpone the legal battle until September.
Instead, they briefed Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on their efforts to get ready for the trial, which could last 8 weeks. They also want to talk about how the trial is held in light of the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The plan is to start picking a jury on Oct. 4 and to start as soon as one is selected.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf told the judge there are an estimated 1,200 exhibits that could be introduced during the trial.
“We are trying to get it down,” the veteran prosecutor said.
Van de Graaf said some exhibits might be needed as evidence and some documents might be needed to refresh the memories of witnesses in light of the time element in the case, which extends back 13 years.
The defense motion, which was supposed to be heard Friday afternoon, had been pending since June 14 when filed by Stenger’s lawyers David J. Williams and Brooks McArthur.
Van de Graaf and McArthur told the judge both sides spent part of Friday morning going over trial issues and agreed the defense motion might be premature. They did agree on some deadlines in September that would better help focus some legal issues, including those raised by the defense motion.
Van de Graaf said efforts are being made to “streamline” the presentation of evidence. He said the government has provided the defense with the latest proposed witness list and exhibit list.
“The government’s great getting us information,” McArthur said. “We have everything we need.”
Van de Graaf and McArthur also asked if both sides could have another hearing next Friday to address conducting the lengthy jury trial with proper safety protocols due to COVID-19 concerns. Crawford said the court would try to find some time.
Stenger, who waived his right to attend the court hearing Friday, has continuously maintained his innocence in the Ponzi-like scam. He was kept in the dark about the EB-5 investments, his lawyers have said.
Stenger, 72, of Newport pleaded not guilty in May 2019 to 10 felony charges in connection with the massive fraud claims. The EB-5 investment program allowed foreign business interests to obtain green Visa cards for making major investments in Vermont.
He is charged with six counts of fraud, three counts of knowingly making or concealing false statements to the government and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud.
The indictment maintains Ariel Quiros, 65, of Key Biscayne, Fla., who bought Jay Peak in 2008, along with his two business associates, William Kelley, 72, of Weston, Fla. and Jong Weon Choi, also known as Alex Choi, conspired with Stenger to commit the international fraud.
Quiros, the reported mastermind, and Kelley have both reached plea agreements with the government, while Choi of South Korea, remains on the run, officials have said.
Quiros pleaded guilty last August to wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering, and concealment charges and is awaiting sentencing on three felony charges. Prosecutors can request up to 8 years and one month in prison, while the defense can seek a lesser penalty.
Kelly struck a written plea agreement that proposes a sentence to up to 3 years in prison for two felony counts: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and concealment of material information.
Williams and McArthur have said they want Quiros and possibly Kelly to testify at any trial for Stenger. Federal prosecutors are seeking to block the testimony of the co-conspirators.
Federal and state authorities have maintained some of the reported investor fraud at EB-5 development projects in the Northeast Kingdom date back to 2008.
Authorities have said Quiros and Stenger misused more than $200 million of investor funds intended for EB-5 development projects in the NEK. They also claim Quiros misappropriated an additional $50 million of investor funds for his own personal use.
