Lawyers Present Arguments In NEKWMD Tax Dispute

The dispute over whether the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District should pay property taxes on their Lyndonville facility reached the town’s Board of Civil Authority Monday night.
The town maintains that an official at the Vermont Department of Taxes found in 2018 that the waste district is subject to taxation. The waste district has argued that its 49 member towns constitute a municipality that serves the public and is therefore exempt from taxation.
