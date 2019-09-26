LAYHA Plans Skate Swap, Registrations Underway

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
This weekend Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association will hold its annual Skate Swap at Fenton Chester Arena. This is an opportunity for new or growing players to begin getting outfitted for the season with gently-used equipment at reasonable prices.
The sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Fenton Chester Arena. Families interested in donating equipment to benefit the LAYHA program can drop their equipment off Saturday morning at the arena between 8 and 9 a.m.
