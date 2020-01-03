Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Route 5 in Coventry was closed to one lane Thursday while a clean up crew continued to remove soil contaminated by leachate from a tanker truck damaged in an accident a week ago. (Photo by Robin Smith)
A crew continues the cleanup of a landfill leachate spill on Route 5 in Coventry on Thursday morning. A tanker truck involved in an icy accident lost its load a week ago. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Route 5 in Coventry was closed to one lane Thursday while a clean up crew continued to remove soil contaminated by leachate from a tanker truck damaged in an accident a week ago. (Photo by Robin Smith)
A clean up crew Thursday morning works to remove soil contaminated by a leachate spill last week. (Photo by Robin Smith)
COVENTRY — A clean up crew returned to Coventry Thursday morning to continue the removal of contaminated soils left behind after an accident a week ago caused a spill of landfill leachate and left one man seriously injured.
An estimated 8,000 gallons of leachate spilled from a breached tanker truck owned by MBI when the truck, at 3 a.m. Dec. 27, hit a disabled tractor trailer on Route 5 just north of the intersection with Route 14 in icy conditions.
