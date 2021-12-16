ST. JOHNSBURY — The man whose St. Johnsbury Academy job for decades has been to foster a global impact locally is moving on.
Jack Cummings, the associate headmaster, longtime director of admissions and advancement, is ending his Academy career after 43 years. He is now taking on the role of CEO of the Kingdom Development Company.
His time at the Academy has been marked by significant growth in the school’s boarding program and lucrative and impactful fundraising leadership.
Cummings estimated he’s traveled 2 million miles in service to the Academy. Along the way he brought thousands of students to the Academy to be educated and cared for.
His leadership in drawing students from all over the world has been remarkable. When he started as admissions director in 1981, there were only 37 boarding students. That number grew steadily under his leadership, reaching 273 boarding students in 2015.
“It was on Jack’s watch that we entered the Asian market, said former Headmaster Tom Lovett. “Jack’s reputation and influence in Asia was a huge reason for our growth.”
There was a celebration for Cummings at the St. Johnsbury Distillery on Wednesday. He was honored by words of gratitude and praise by several people to include Academy Trustee Nancy Goodrich, current headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell, Lovett, along with video messages from people outside the area who wanted to comment on Cummings’ impact. One member of the Academy class of 1988 traveled from Texas to celebrate Cummings in person.
His connections on a global scale with educational leaders, business leaders and families over the years are numerous. Assistant Head for Advancement Tammi Sullivan Cady said Cummings is well-known and his reputation has helped build the Academy’s reputation.
“No matter what state or country, educational consultants and representatives from other schools always ask about Jack,” she said in a shared statement. “His experience in international admissions and his many contacts all over the world have been invaluable to SJA and have provided a strong foundation to help the school well into the future.”
Dr. Howell referenced Cummings skills at making connections during her comments Wednesday at his celebration.
“Jack has an enduring excitement about the possibility of making connections–just making connections among like-minded and smart people who want to do good in the world–—and then seeing what sparks might fly and flames might catch,” she said.
Cummings said his decision to leave his Academy post and take the reins of the KDC was not recent. He’s been stepping back recently and letting Cady take on the bulk of advancement efforts and Nicole Biggie to lead admissions. Conversations about his departure and transition into the CEO role at Kingdom Development Company have been happening for several months, he said. Cummings will be taking over at KDC for Brad Ashley, who is retiring.
Gold Standard Of Admissions
Cummings, 69, started out at the Academy as a teacher in 1976 and did that for three years. After a couple of years working as a marketing representative, he applied for the Academy job of the admissions director.
He recalls his interview with former Headmaster Bernier Mayo, who had only recently been named to the position to replace Vincent Durnan.
Cummings said Mayo directly challenged him about his qualifications for the admissions job. “He told me there was nothing in my ‘curricula vitae’ that qualified me to be the director of admissions,” said Cummings.
“I told him, ‘Well the way I see it you need three things: someone who knows admissions, someone who knows the school and someone who can sell, and you’re not going to do better than two out of three.’”
He sold Mayo on why he could do the job and was hired. He began his first school year with only 37 boarding students committed to attend the school, which had budgeted for 65.
Cummings said subsequent growth through the school’s admission efforts in the years that followed was due to prioritizing relationships.
“We’ve worked really hard at relationship-building,” he said. “The key has always been relationships. Take care of the kids and make sure their parents know you’re taking care of them.”
He recalled an education leader in Hong Kong who identified a girl she thought would benefit from an education in the United States, but the money wasn’t available to send her. Cummings said the Academy came up with financial aid when other schools in the states were not doing that. It made an impact on the leader in Hong Kong.
“She just opened the flood gates for us in Hong Kong,” said Cummings.
Relationships started long ago have made a lasting impact as Cummings is seeing the second generation of boarding students following in their parents’ footsteps. One connection made years ago in Thailand has resulted in 19 boarding students attending the Academy from the same family.
Lovett, who has worked with Cummings at the Academy since Lovett arrived in 1984, said Cummings is the standard by which other schools measure their admissions efforts.
“The Academy extended its reach to dozens of countries and established multi-decade relationships with consultants from around the world,” Lovett said in an email. “We have been able to attract students from around the world and around the US who believe in the unique power of the Academy’s mission and school culture. Other schools now look to us—and to Jack in particular—to learn how to succeed at this level.”
A Gift For Major Gifts
Cummings also has been instrumental in raising funds to support the Academy and its growth.
Evidence of his fundraising efforts is everywhere at the Academy: the Morse Center for the Arts, the Mayo Center, Christensen dorm, the Green Dorm, the renovation of Brantview, the Colwell Center, the STEM Lab, the Virtual Reality Lab. He also raised money for academic program enhancements including the endowed chair for innovation and entrepreneurship (that leads the Capstone program), and the endowed chair for engineering (that leads the STEM program).
Said Lovett, “He is the most accomplished fundraiser in Academy history. He shepherded gifts totaling close to $20 million during my tenure.”
Cummings downplayed the large amount of money he helped raise and again elevated the value of relationships.
“It’s less about the money but more to do with the relationships with the people who have made so much of what has become possible. I am very grateful to them for our trust in us.”
He referenced his relationship with a man in California for whom the Colwell Center is named. Through that connection, the man’s three sons passed through the Academy and funding was provided to establish the center for global understanding.
Cummings said the center highlights the importance of diversity on the Academy campus.
“It’s just great that kids in this area have had these opportunities to study with kids from around the world,” he said. “The thing that we (Steve Colwell and Cummings) agreed on more than anything was to get young people to understand that different doesn’t mean wrong and we could go a long way to helping them understand the world.”
Cummings said his last day at the Academy will be Dec. 31 and when he’s gone from the campus he said he’ll most miss the people with whom he’s worked near and far.
He’ll begin with KDC on Jan. 1. The Academy is an original investor in the company, which was launched in 2010. The company’s efforts internationally to include the Jeju School in South Korea and locally with the creation of commercial space in downtown St. Johnsbury in the New Avenue building are proud accomplishments for KDC and among the projects he will oversee.
His wife, Janice, will join him at the company bringing her skills as an accountant.
“I am very excited that Janice will join me, coming out of retirement and dusting off her CPA skills,” he said. “We are looking forward to this adventure together and to growing KDC for the benefit of the Academy and our larger community.”
Dr. Howell’s celebratory remarks included words of gratitude for what he did for the Academy and what he will do through KDC.
“He will be the perfect ambassador and connector between our schools (the Academy and Jeju), and I look forward to thinking with him about how we can build on that relationship,” she said.
