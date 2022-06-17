The League of Women Voters of Vermont will host a virtual candidates forum for U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, June 30 from 7-9 p.m., so Vermonters may hear from candidates running in the Aug. 9 primary election.

Eight candidates are vying for the nomination of Vermont’s lone congressional seat, now open as Congressman Peter Welch runs to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Participants confirmed for the Forum are Senator Pro Tem Becca Balint (D-Windham), Sianay Chase Clifford (Democrat), Lt. Governor Molly Gray (Democrat), Liam Madden (Republican), Louis Meyers, MD (Democrat), Ericka Bundy Redic (Republican), and Anya Tynio (Republican). Progressive candidate Barbara Nolfi has been invited. Moderating the panel will be Cary Brown, executive director of the Vermont Commission on Women.

Attendees can pre-register for the Zoom forum at: https://bit.ly/USRepZoom OR https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81522941252?pwd=b21Hbk5pMG5seWhEeWlEYThHZlJVZz09 The Forum will also be live-streamed on Orca Media.

In addition to the League of Women Voters, the forum is sponsored by Vermont Commission on Women, Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, Voices for Vermont’s Children, Vermont Women’s Fund, Women Business Owners Network Vermont, Vermont Works for Women, and Women’s International League for Peace Freedom, Burlington Chapter.

The League of Women Voters sponsors candidate forums to encourage informed and active participation in government. The League does not endorse any political party or candidate for elective office.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments