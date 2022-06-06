ST. JOHNSBURY — The League of Women Voters of Vermont will host a candidates forum for the statewide office of Secretary of State on Wednesday, June 22 at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum from 7-8:30 p.m. A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Five candidates are vying for the nomination for Secretary of State, the position responsible for administrating and overseeing state elections. Confirmed candidates participating in the Forum are Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, (D-Bradford), John Odum, Montpelier city clerk (Democrat), and Chris Winters, Deputy Secretary of State (Democrat). Candidates Robert Millar (Progressive) and H. Brooke Paige (Republican) have been invited. Tom McKone, former executive director of Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, will be the moderator.
Due to COVID protocols, in-person audience will be limited to 45 people, and attendees must pre-register at www.stjathenaeum.org. Masks are strongly recommended. The event will also be live-streamed on Kingdom Access Television.
The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Vermont, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Burlington Chapter, and St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Questions can be sent to league@lwvofvt.org.
