League of Women Voters To Host Lt. Governor Candidates Forum

ST. JOHNSBURY — The League of Women Voters of Vermont will host an in-person candidates forum for the office of lieutenant governor on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street, from 7-8:30 p.m. A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The two major party candidates participating in the forum are Senator Joe Benning (Republican-Caledonia) and David Zuckerman (Progressive/Democrat). Ian Diamondstone (Green Mountain Peace and Justice Party) has been invited. Tom McKone, former executive director of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, will serve as moderator.
Senator Joe Benning is an attorney and 12-year veteran of the state Senate who has twice served as Minority Leader. David Zuckerman was Lieutenant Governor from 2017 to 2021 and served in the state legislature for almost 20 years.
The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Vermont, Vermont Commission on Women, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Burlington Chapter, and St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Questions can be sent to league@lwvofvt.org.
