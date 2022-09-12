League of Women Voters To Host Lt. Governor Candidates Forum

Sen. Joe Benning beat Gregory Thayer in the Vermont Primary contest for the lieutenant governor post. (Contributed Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The League of Women Voters of Vermont will host an in-person candidates forum for the office of lieutenant governor on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street, from 7-8:30 p.m. A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The two major party candidates participating in the forum are Senator Joe Benning (Republican-Caledonia) and David Zuckerman (Progressive/Democrat). Ian Diamondstone (Green Mountain Peace and Justice Party) has been invited. Tom McKone, former executive director of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, will serve as moderator.

